Three players to watch in the Harty Cup final

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, February 14, 2020 - 04:47 PM

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Saturday's Harty Cup final between CBC and St Flannan's, which throws-in at 12 noon and will be streamed live on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, CBC)

Cahalane has been a leading figure in CBC’s return to the decider. The full-forward, who won an All-Ireland MFC medal with Cork last year, has top-scored in each of Christians’ five outings. The 2-41 (0-24 frees, 0-3 65s, 0-1 sideline) he’s amassed this season accounts for over half - 51% - of CBC’s 8-68 total. He will be the priority for the St Flannan’s defence.

Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, St Flannan’s)

Delivered an inspired performance in the semi-final. Registered 0-6 from centre-back that afternoon, four of which were frees, but none of which were run of the mill. The St Flannan’s captain, who made the 2019 Electric Ireland minor team of the year, has been one of their most consistent performers throughout the campaign. His battle with Niall Hartnett will be intriguing.

Carthach Daly (Lismore, CBC)

The Lismore native has taken over the number six shirt from his brother Iarlaith. The Lismore man is one of the four survivors from last year’s Harty Cup final starting team, the 2019 Waterford minor having been stationed alongside his older brother in the half-back line. So far this season, he’s anchored a defence which has conceded just two goals en route to the decider.

