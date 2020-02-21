Three players to watch in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Saturday's Corn Uí Mhuirí final between St Brendan’s and Tralee CBS.

Kerry's Seán Quilter during the McGrath Cup Group B match against Tipperary at Clonmel Sportsfield. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ryan O’Grady (Legion, St Brendan’s)

A member of the 2019 St Brendan’s class which came up short to Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, after a replay, in the final. The centre-forward has top-scored in two of their last three games and was instrumental in the Killarney side overturning a seven-point interval deficit against St Flannan’s in the quarter-final.

St Brendan’s are blessed in that they are not overly reliant on any one forward (they had 11 scorers when beating Tralee CBS in the group stages), but that doesn’t in any way diminish O’Grady’s role within the team and he’s one of the players they’ll be counting on to carry the fight to Tralee.

Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks, Tralee CBS)

Far and away the most experienced player in the Tralee set-up. This represents his third Corn Uí Mhuirí final appearance.

He came on as a sub during the 2017 final defeat to St Brendan’s and was at midfield a year later when Marc Ó Sé’s side went down to Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne. Since then, he was a sub on the 2018 All-Ireland minor winning Kerry panel (he came off the bench on more than one occasion in that campaign), was corner-forward on the Austin Stacks team which represented Kerry in last year’s Munster club championship, and was top-scorer for the Kerry U20s in their McGrath Cup fixture against the Cork seniors in late December.

He’s certainly been leading the way at schools level, too, top-scoring for Tralee in their semi-final (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark) and quarter-final (1-7, 0-6 frees). St Brendan’s will do very, very well to tie down the opposition full-forward at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes, St Brendan’s)

His absence in the quarter-final, owing to a shoulder injury, was sorely felt. Put simply, Brendan’s were very lucky to get out of Ballyagran with a win.

Lenihan lasted the full hour in the semi-final, but manager Gary McGrath subsequently revealed the midfielder was in “a bit of discomfort” throughout the game against Rochestown.

A fully fit and fully mobile Lenihan will be key to St Brendans’ bid to further extend their lead at the top of the Corn Uí Mhuirí roll of honour. He, too, is another survivor from last year’s team.