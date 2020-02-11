Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Wednesday's Fitzgibbon Cup final between UCC and IT Carlow.

Enda Rowland (Laois, IT Carlow)

The 2019 All-Star nominated goalkeeper has been beaten on just three occasions across IT Carlow's four games en route to the final, and was successful in keeping a clean sheet during their quarter and semi-final wins. Rowland, who nailed two long-range frees against Mary I last time out, will need to be on his toes Wednesday evening for while UCC might have raised only a single green flag in their journey to the decider, they forced DCU 'keeper Oisin Foley into a string of outstanding saves in the semi-final.

Shane Conway (Kerry, UCC)

In all bar their group encounter against CIT, Conway has finished each game as UCC's top-scorer, racking up 0-28 (0-22 frees/penalty) this season. The Lixnaw man, having been an integral part of last year's team, is looking to pocket a second Fitzgibbon medal. And while the majority of his scores tend to come from the placed ball, the same as last year, there can be no questioning his contribution from general play. In an attack which has many, many household names, not least Cork senior Shane Kingston and Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mark Kehoe, Conway has always held his own.

Cathal Dunbar (Wexford, IT Carlow)

Along with Carlow's Chris Nolan and Kilkenny's Liam Blanchfield, Dunbar will be a top priority of the UCC rearguard. The centre-forward has top-scored in almost all of IT Carlow's Fitzgibbon Cup games, including Saturday's semi-final win over Mary I when he twice found the net. UCC must shut down his and IT Carlow's goal threat if they are to be successful in their quest for back-to-back titles.

