News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:24 PM

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Wednesday's Fitzgibbon Cup final between UCC and IT Carlow.

Enda Rowland (Laois, IT Carlow)

Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

The 2019 All-Star nominated goalkeeper has been beaten on just three occasions across IT Carlow's four games en route to the final, and was successful in keeping a clean sheet during their quarter and semi-final wins. Rowland, who nailed two long-range frees against Mary I last time out, will need to be on his toes Wednesday evening for while UCC might have raised only a single green flag in their journey to the decider, they forced DCU 'keeper Oisin Foley into a string of outstanding saves in the semi-final.

Shane Conway (Kerry, UCC)

Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

In all bar their group encounter against CIT, Conway has finished each game as UCC's top-scorer, racking up 0-28 (0-22 frees/penalty) this season. The Lixnaw man, having been an integral part of last year's team, is looking to pocket a second Fitzgibbon medal. And while the majority of his scores tend to come from the placed ball, the same as last year, there can be no questioning his contribution from general play. In an attack which has many, many household names, not least Cork senior Shane Kingston and Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mark Kehoe, Conway has always held his own.

Cathal Dunbar (Wexford, IT Carlow)

Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

Along with Carlow's Chris Nolan and Kilkenny's Liam Blanchfield, Dunbar will be a top priority of the UCC rearguard. The centre-forward has top-scored in almost all of IT Carlow's Fitzgibbon Cup games, including Saturday's semi-final win over Mary I when he twice found the net. UCC must shut down his and IT Carlow's goal threat if they are to be successful in their quest for back-to-back titles.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

More on this topic

Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup finalThree players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

'It simply cannot continue': GAA issue warning as inter-county costs hit €30m'It simply cannot continue': GAA issue warning as inter-county costs hit €30m

'Political correctness gone mad': Clare Council to debate motion calling on RTÉ to reinstate Joe Brolly 'Political correctness gone mad': Clare Council to debate motion calling on RTÉ to reinstate Joe Brolly

GAA hails Clonliffe College deal as 'the key financial achievement for the year, if not the decade'GAA hails Clonliffe College deal as 'the key financial achievement for the year, if not the decade'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Emery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failingsEmery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failings

Jackie McNamara seriously ill in hospitalJackie McNamara seriously ill in hospital

'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system

'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United


Lifestyle

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

Kya deLongchamps is aflutter at the history of keeping wild and exotic pets in Victorian timesWhat was life like for wild animals kept as exotic pets in Victorian times?

Can you spare ten minutes? If so, that’s enough time to complete The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. That’s right — a game that should take 30 or 40 hours can now be completed in less time than it takes to monetise a YouTube video.GameTech: Legend of the speed runners

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »