News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:21 PM

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Wednesday's Trench Cup final between Cork IT and Mary I.

Cathail O'Mahony (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

The 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner has started each one of Cork's opening three league fixtures in recent weeks. And out of place he certainly has not looked. The corner-forward has contributed 0-9 (five frees) to Cork's unbeaten start in Division 3, drawing the praise of both manager Ronan McCarthy and full-forward Ciarán Sheehan following last Sunday's win over Down. "You saw flashes of the brilliant player he is going to be. He had one incredible score in the second-half against the wind. Having missed one or two in the first-half, it was great to see that. He's developed really well and has gotten stronger as the games have gone on," said McCarthy.

Gavin O'Brien (Kerry, Cork IT)

Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

No more than O'Mahony, O'Brien has been busy juggling college and inter-county commitments this month and last. Having worked his way back up the ladder in the Kerry camp, O'Brien started the Kingdom's opening league games away to Dublin and at home to Galway. He didn't, feature during last Sunday's trip to Edendork. With fellow CIT half-forward Blake Murphy ruled out because of injury, O'Brien will be further expected to step up in this department and ensure the supply lines are kept open to an in-form inside line.

Sean Meehan (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

Meehan is another member of last year's all-conquering Cork U20 team in action at DCU on Wednesday. His clubmate Anthony Casey is between the sticks for CIT. Centre-back on that Cork U20 side, Meehan's primary focus will be marshaling a defence charged with tying down a CIT forward unit - which contains Dan Ó Duinnín, Cork senior Damien Gore, and the aforementioned O'Brien - that has bagged 11 goals in their last two outings.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

More on this topic

Three players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup finalThree players to watch as UCC and IT Carlow contest Fitzgibbon Cup final

'It simply cannot continue': GAA issue warning as inter-county costs hit €30m'It simply cannot continue': GAA issue warning as inter-county costs hit €30m

'Political correctness gone mad': Clare Council to debate motion calling on RTÉ to reinstate Joe Brolly 'Political correctness gone mad': Clare Council to debate motion calling on RTÉ to reinstate Joe Brolly

GAA hails Clonliffe College deal as 'the key financial achievement for the year, if not the decade'GAA hails Clonliffe College deal as 'the key financial achievement for the year, if not the decade'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Emery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failingsEmery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failings

Jackie McNamara seriously ill in hospitalJackie McNamara seriously ill in hospital

'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system

'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United


Lifestyle

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

Kya deLongchamps is aflutter at the history of keeping wild and exotic pets in Victorian timesWhat was life like for wild animals kept as exotic pets in Victorian times?

Can you spare ten minutes? If so, that’s enough time to complete The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. That’s right — a game that should take 30 or 40 hours can now be completed in less time than it takes to monetise a YouTube video.GameTech: Legend of the speed runners

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »