Three players to watch as Cork IT and Mary I contest Trench Cup final

Eoghan Cormican picks out three players to watch in Wednesday's Trench Cup final between Cork IT and Mary I.

Cathail O'Mahony (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

The 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner has started each one of Cork's opening three league fixtures in recent weeks. And out of place he certainly has not looked. The corner-forward has contributed 0-9 (five frees) to Cork's unbeaten start in Division 3, drawing the praise of both manager Ronan McCarthy and full-forward Ciarán Sheehan following last Sunday's win over Down. "You saw flashes of the brilliant player he is going to be. He had one incredible score in the second-half against the wind. Having missed one or two in the first-half, it was great to see that. He's developed really well and has gotten stronger as the games have gone on," said McCarthy.

Gavin O'Brien (Kerry, Cork IT)

No more than O'Mahony, O'Brien has been busy juggling college and inter-county commitments this month and last. Having worked his way back up the ladder in the Kerry camp, O'Brien started the Kingdom's opening league games away to Dublin and at home to Galway. He didn't, feature during last Sunday's trip to Edendork. With fellow CIT half-forward Blake Murphy ruled out because of injury, O'Brien will be further expected to step up in this department and ensure the supply lines are kept open to an in-form inside line.

Sean Meehan (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

Meehan is another member of last year's all-conquering Cork U20 team in action at DCU on Wednesday. His clubmate Anthony Casey is between the sticks for CIT. Centre-back on that Cork U20 side, Meehan's primary focus will be marshaling a defence charged with tying down a CIT forward unit - which contains Dan Ó Duinnín, Cork senior Damien Gore, and the aforementioned O'Brien - that has bagged 11 goals in their last two outings.

