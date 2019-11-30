News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Three key match-ups: Managers plot key moves ahead of Munster final

By Stephen Barry
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Stephen Barry picks out three potentially key match-ups as Nemo Rangers bid to gain revenge in Sunday's Munster Club SFC final against Clonmel Commercials.

Luke Connolly v Liam Ryan

Nemo Rangers’ top scorer was a half-time substitute in the 2015 final, but will lead the line on Sunday.

If Paul O’Donovan decides to deploy him at full-forward, as he did for the Cork final where Connolly plundered two goals, then he’ll be a big test for an all-new Commercials full-back line from four years ago, led by Liam Ryan, between Danny Madigan and Cathal McGeever, with goalie Michael O’Reilly. In the season for low-scoring football, a trademark Connolly goal could be the difference.

Paul Kerrigan v Seamus Kennedy or Kevin Fahey

Clonmel Commercials footballer and Tipperary hurler Seamus Kennedy, left, is pictured with Nemo Rangers and Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan ahead of the AIB Munster Senior Football Club Championship Final. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Clonmel Commercials footballer and Tipperary hurler Seamus Kennedy, left, is pictured with Nemo Rangers and Cork footballer Paul Kerrigan ahead of the AIB Munster Senior Football Club Championship Final. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Seamus Kennedy’s first game may be hurling, but he’s just as proficient with the big ball.

He will be expected to lead Clonmel around the central exchanges if they are to produce another shock against Nemo, whether from centre-back or midfield.

Paul Kerrigan scored five points from play as Nemo racked up 2-17 without so much as the need for a free kick against Austin Stacks, but Clonmel can choose between the powerful Kennedy or Kevin Fahey for the role of tracking Nemo’s man in form.

Kerrigan scored three from play and came close with two goal chances against Commercials in 2015, when Fahey was tasked with the role.

For added intrigue, both of the Tipp men carry a threat on the counter too, with Kennedy scoring four crucial points as Loughmore took them to extra time in the Tipp semi, with Fahey adding 0-3 in the final.

Aidan O’Reilly or Stephen Cronin v Michael Quinlivan

Nemo need no reminding of the Clonmel sharpshooter’s aerial prowess.

He won the high ball to slot that dramatic winning goal in the 2015 final and could well line up on the edge of the square for a repeat performance.

Aidan O’Reilly would be the obvious choice to reacquaint himself with Quinlivan, but Charlie McGeever could also mix it up by playing their targetman further out the field, as they did against Miltown in the semi-final, to provide another midfield option and try to limit the movement of an attacking Nemo half-back line that scored 1-4 against Austin Stacks.

Should they do so, Stephen Cronin would be the choice to track Quinlivan. Either way, Clonmel need to do something to upset a Nemo defence which hasn’t conceded more than 10 scores in any game this season.

More on this topic

The setback year that made Connolly the player he isThe setback year that made Connolly the player he is

St Mullins’ biggest day sweeter because it’s ShamrocksSt Mullins’ biggest day sweeter because it’s Shamrocks

The quiet obsessive who has become Kilcoo’s grandfatherThe quiet obsessive who has become Kilcoo’s grandfather

Why Sunday Game is country’s most important sports programmeWhy Sunday Game is country’s most important sports programme

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham jobJose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham job

Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extensionGuardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Liam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting gameLiam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting game

Racecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we wantRacecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we want


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »