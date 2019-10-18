Three key battles: Imokilly and Glen

1: In 2017, the first of Imokilly’s county championship-winning campaigns, Fergal Condon’s charges hit 14 goals in seven games. In 2018, they improved on this despite playing a game less, finding the opposition net 19 times. That’s an average of three goals per game.

In 2019, though, the green flags have dried up somewhat, Imokilly hit just four goals across their five games en route to the decider (though those four goals came in their last two outings). Imokilly have never registered less than three goals in either of their county final wins, but tomorrow, they come up against the in-form goalkeeper in Cork.

The Glen’s Cathal Hickey did well in their opening games, but it was on the evening of their quarter-final against Newtownshandrum where he really displayed his worth, producing three outstanding saves to keep the Blackpool side in the championship. He’ll need to be similarly sharp tomorrow if they are to halt Imokilly’s three-in-a-row bid.

2: The Glen hit 3-77 across their four championship outings in 2019. Patrick Horgan is responsible for 0-35 (0-23 from placed balls) of that total. That equates to 40% of their scores. Even from this elevated level of consistency, he still manages to take his game up a few notches on county final afternoon, as evidenced by his showings during the Glen’s 2015 and 2016 final wins. In the latter, he was outstanding, hitting seven of his team’s 0-8 second-half tally.

As he does most seasons, Horgan has been roving between the centre-forward and full-forward berths. If he’s at full-forward tomorrow, expect Colm Barry of Castlelyons to shadow him. If he starts further out, left half-back John Cronin might be tasked to follow him.

3: A significant factor in deciding the outcome could well be the impact and influence either bench can effect on proceedings. The Glen have able replacements in David Busteed and Glenn Kennefick, players who know what it is to get over the line on county final day.

Adam Lynch is another sure to be sprung. But on paper, at least, this is a battle Imokilly look the more likely to shade. Among their subs is Cork U20 full-forward Shane O’Regan. Yes, he’s young, but that the Watergrasshill forward cannot work his way onto the starting team says everything about the strength in depth of this divisional side.

Other bench options include Harty Cup winner Joe Stack, Fr O’Neills’ PIHC winning joint-captain Dan Harrington, and Castlemartyr’s Barra Ó Tuama, a first-team regular for Imokilly in 2017.