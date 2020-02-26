News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Three-in-a-row for impressive Loreto as gallant St Mary’s, Midleton fall just short

Three-in-a-row for impressive Loreto as gallant St Mary’s, Midleton fall just short
Loreto Clonmel captain Sadhbh Hallinan celebrating with her teammates, after defeating St Mary`s Midleton in the Lidl Munster PPS Ladies Senior A football final at Mallow. Picture: David Keane.
By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 03:22 PM

Loreto Clonmel (Tipperary) 3-4 - 1-7 St Mary’s HS Midleton (Cork)

Loreto recorded three-in-a-row Lidl Munster Ladies football PPS senior A titles at Mallow today. First half goals from leading scorer Kellyann Hogan and Avril Geoghegan put the Clonmel school into a strong position having secured a seven-point interval lead.

Hogan was outstanding for the winners as they opened up a nine-point gap with 10 minutes remaining. Yet, and full credit to St Mary’s HS who despite being reduced to 14 players after Áine O’Driscoll was sent to the sin bin, came with a strong finish to close the gap to three points.

Loreto laid the groundwork for the victory in a wind-assisted opening half and demonstrated their intent from the off when Keri Tarleton was fouled in the fourth minute and Hogan made no mistake in slotting the resultant penalty. At the end of the first quarter, they had increased their advantage to 2-2 to 0-1 after Geoghegan netted in the 13th minute.

Scores were harder to come by at the other end, Kaitlin Smith opening St Mary’s account after six minutes. Sadhbh Beausang sent over a free but a similar score from Hogan left the half time score, 2-3 to 0-2.

Beausang and Mary Leahy cut the gap after the break, but Loreto’s third goal from Geoghegan after Hogan’s effort from a penalty came off the post pushed them three goals clear.

However, St Mary’s weren’t done and came with a flurry of late scores that made for an exciting finish. Leahy registered the goal after a brilliant run through the centre which was matched by an equally superb finish and there were points from Ali Smith, Leahy and Aoife Healy.

Loreto lost Orla Winston to the sin bin with two minutes left to play but they had done enough to hold on for the victory.

An All Ireland semi-final against Coláiste Bhaile Chláir of Galway awaits on March 15.

Scorers for Loreto: K Hogan (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees), A Geoghegan (2-0).

Scorers for St Mary’s HS: M Leahy (1-2), S Beausang (0-2, 0-1 free), K Smith, A Smith and A Healy (0-1 each).

Loreto: A Morrissey (Fethard); A O’Meara (Ballymacarbry), S Hallinan (do, Capt), G Nugent (do); N Martin (Slievenamon), B McMaugh (Ballymacarbry), V Van der Wal (Clonmel Commercials); K Hogan (Ballymacarbry), O Winston (Clonmel Commercials); B Valuntaite (Ballymacarbry), A Geoghegan (Slievenamon), E Quirke (Ballymacarbry); C Mulcahy (Clerihan), K Tarleton (Ballymacarbry), C Ryan (Ballymacabry).

Subs: C Corbett (Clonmel Commercials) for K Tarleton (58), A Morris (Clonmel Commercials) for C Mulcahy (62), N Martin (Slievenamon) for C Ryan (63).

St Mary’s HS: B Wall (Aghada, Joint-Capt); E Murphy (Lisgoold), S McAllister (Aghada), L Wallace (Midleton, Joint-Capt), R Keane (Cloyne), D Kiniry (Lisgoold), A O’Driscoll (Inch Rovers); C Walsh (Aghada), K Smith (do); A Smith (Midleton) M Leahy (Aghada), A Healy (do); L McAllister (do), S Beausang (Midleton), R Leahy (Aghada).

Subs: G Rooney (Inch Rovers) for R Keane (half time), A Hallahan (Lisgoold) for S Beausang (38), A McCarthy (Midleton) for L McAllister (56).

Referee: Eamonn Moran (Kerry).

More on this topic

Joy for Coláiste na Sceilge as Coláiste Choilm hit for sixJoy for Coláiste na Sceilge as Coláiste Choilm hit for six

Ladies Football team news: Two changes for Dublin, one for Cork, Galway unchangedLadies Football team news: Two changes for Dublin, one for Cork, Galway unchanged

Mick Bohan: LGFA and GAA must amalgamateMick Bohan: LGFA and GAA must amalgamate

Ladies football: Flying high brings new challenges to newly-promoted WaterfordLadies football: Flying high brings new challenges to newly-promoted Waterford

TOPIC: Ladies Football

More in this Section

Manchester City register appeal against UEFA ban with CASManchester City register appeal against UEFA ban with CAS

Griezmann equaliser earns Barcelona draw at NapoliGriezmann equaliser earns Barcelona draw at Napoli

Lampard admits Chelsea were given harsh reality check by Bayern MunichLampard admits Chelsea were given harsh reality check by Bayern Munich

Coronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doorsCoronavirus: Inter Milan's Europa League match to be played behind closed doors


Lifestyle

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

There may be a team of professionals taking care of the main event, but how can we help ourselves when waiting for surgery? Abi Jackson</b finds out.How to look after your body and mind before an operation

If your wellness is on the wane, you’ll find the stunning vistas of France’s Haute-Savoie a breath of fresh (mountain) air, says Tess de la Mare.Ski yourself free of stress in the French Prealps

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »