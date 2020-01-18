Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin are no overnight success

A few hours after Corofin's victory over Nemo Rangers, their 1998 All-Ireland winning captain Ray Silke tweeted a photograph of the club’s 2012 minor A team that surprised Salthill-Knocknacarra.

At right corner-back, Kieran Molloy. At centre-back, Ray's nephew Liam. At left half-back, Colin Brady. In midfield, Conor Cunningham. At centre-forward, Jason Leonard. At right corner-forward, Dylan Wall.

At full-forward, Martin Farragher. Almost half of the team that started against the Cork and Munster champions last Saturday week.

Such maturity is rarely seen but bearing in mind that many of that minor team lost to Salthill at U16 level by 12 points and to the tune of 14 in the previous year’s minor final it wasn’t a simple tale of a talented bunch translating their success to senior level.

“As a group, that minor age group, we hadn’t been successful at all,” recalls Liam Silke. “That was our first county championship. So you definitely wouldn’t have predicted it (what was to come) at that stage. But the likes of Kieran Molloy, Dylan Wall, they would have been two years below us so they wouldn’t have been playing with us coming up but they came in with us for that minor year.

“Those type of players, the likes of Dylan McHugh, they made the difference. Once those two groups of good players came together we were successful, we won three or four U21 championships with the same group. I suppose that minor win was pivotal.”

When they came to fruition, there was an ambitious manager in Stephen Rochford to develop them further and a cohort of proven county players, both current and past, to shepherd them. Players, dare it be said, left the inter-county game too early, the likes of Gary Sice and Micheál Lundy.

“I think Kieran Fitzgerald had a slightly early retirement as well,” adds Silke, “so he kind of set out how you can sustain it as a club player, whereas inter-county is obviously a lot more demanding.

I think if any of the other players make it to 39 I think they’ll be very happy. It’s massive to have that experience and those players being able to stay fit – but Lundy isn’t that old yet, he is only 29.

This truly is a golden age for Corofin: it’s now 35 championship games without defeat across county, province and All-Ireland since Dr Crokes humbled them in early 2017.

There are many on the panel who don’t know what it is to lose in Galway. Of the team that began in Ennis 14 days ago, just Daithí Burke, Fitzgerald, Sice and Ian Burke began Corofin’s last county SFC reverse against Tuam Stars in 2012.

Silke is wary of the expectation which comes with such a winning running. He is proud of what the club is producing under-age and yet wonders might the younger generation be spoilt by it all.

“I think those kids have had it too good, they might come to expect it (winning) all the time and it obviously won’t be like that. But it’s good for them to see what people from the same parish can achieve, they’ll be able to dream to one day go out in Croke Park and do the same. It’s great to give them an inspiration and give kids a reason to come out and go training every Saturday morning or whatever, it’s great from that point of view.

“Look, everyone is a Corofin person at heart and it’s great to see the achievements we have been doing, but as a player you don’t think about that too much, you can’t be getting ahead of yourself, you need to keep your feet on the ground. When you’re older you can look back on it.”

Keeping in the moment has got Corofin this far and Silke isn’t prepared just yet to submit his team into the pantheon of greats.

The likes of Crossmaglen, the achievements they’ve had, that’s going to be very hard to be beaten by any team.

"They had such a lot longer period of domination than we’ve had so I think you have to wait and see how things pan out before you can compare properly.”