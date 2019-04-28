Three goals in three minutes earns Kanturk victory over Castletownbere

Castletownbere 1-10 - 4-09 Kanturk

Three goals in as many second half minutes earned Kanturk victory at the expense of Castletownbere in an error-strewn Cork PIFC first round replay at Ballingeary yesterday.

Leading 1-9 to 1-7 with less than 10 minutes remaining, the Beara side capitulated and allowed their opponents in to score three quick-fire goals. Ian Walsh waltzed through to edge Kanturk back in front before Daniel O’Connell got on the end of two successive hand-passing moves and raised consecutive green flags.

There wasn’t enough time for Castletownbere to mount a comeback and disappointingly, an ugly flare-up saw the losers Dave Fenton shown a straight red card on the stroke of full-time. Kanturk’s Kyrle Holland was also sent off as was John McLoughlin for a second yellow card offence.

A tough and sometimes uncompromising encounter didn’t come to the boil until the final quarter when Kanturk’s clinical finishing proved the difference.

“We went through a barren spell there for a while when we didn’t score at all,” said Kanturk’s Jerome Walsh.

“Once we got the first goal, we opened them up. Thank God we came out of the right side of the result.

In fairness, they were three very well taken goals after not scoring for ages. The last day we didn’t take our goal chances. Today, we took them.

Neither Aidan Walsh nor Darren Browne featured in Kanturk’s line-up but Lorcan O’Neill was back from suspension having missed the first round tie. As for their opponents, the Beara side were close to full strength apart from the suspended Lorcan Harrington who was sent to the line after 20 minutes of the drawn encounter.

A scrappy opening quarter ended with Kanturk 0-3 to 0-1 ahead thanks to a brace of Ian Walsh points either side of Kyrle Holland’s free.

Dean Hegarty (free) was Castletownbere’s solitary scorer until Gary Murphy (who came in for some rough treatment throughout the afternoon) doubled the Beara side’s total courtesy of a free after 20 minutes. A scrappy half produced few quality moments but Kanturk were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Fullerton who denied Gary Murphy and Andrew O’Sullivan with two brave stops.

Kanturk moved three clear when Cian Clernon split the posts but a dogged Castletownbere responded through a marvellous Gary Murphy free.

Points at either end from Daniel O’Connell and Castletownbere’s James Harrington (their first from open play) saw the teams change ends with the Duhallow club two points to the good.

The second half exploded into life with Cian Clernon netting a goal but Castletownbere’s response was positive with James Harrington, Gary Murphy and Dave Fenton scoring prior to a superb Reece Dillane goal.

Castletownbere extended their advantage courtesy of Dean Hegarty (free) and Richard Murphy and looked set for an unlikely win with less than 7 minutes remaining.

Amazingly, Kanturk proceeded to slice through their opponents porous defence three times in a row as Daniel O’Connell (2) and Ian Walsh goals decided the contest in the Duhallow side’s favour.

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy (0-3, 2 frees), D Hegarty (2 frees) and J Harrington (0-2 each), R Dillane (1-0), D Fenton (1 free), R Murphy and J O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: D O’Connell (2-1), I Walsh (1-2), C Clernon (1-1), L O’Neill (0-3), K Holland (1 free) and J Browne (0-1 each).

CASTLETOWNBERE:

C Donoghue; D Torres, D Dunne, C Kane; O Byrne, T Collins, J O’Neill; A O’Sullivan, S McCarthy; J Harrington, R Dillane, D Fenton; G Murphy (captain), D Hanley, R Murphy.

Subs: C Murphy for C Kane (44), E Power for D Hegarty (51).

KANTURK:

J Fullerton; J Carver, A Sheehy, L O’Neill; J Browne, L McLoughlin, J McLoughlin; J Fitzpatrick, K Holland; M Healy (captain), R Walsh, D O’Connell; L O’Keefe, I Walsh, C Clernon.

Subs: C Mullane for L O’Keefe (51), L Cashman for J Carver (57).

Referee:

Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry)