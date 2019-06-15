Three Dublin strikes knock Galway out of the Championship

Dublin 3-19 - 0-24 Galway

Galway have been sensationally dumped out of the All-Ireland hurling championship after a remarkable evening at Parnell Park that saw Dublin pull off a famous Leinster SHC win.

Trailing with 66 minutes played, Dublin looked in real danger of slipping to defeat and crashing out of the Championship themselves.

But a 1-4 scoring blast including Chris Crummey's 68th minute goal ultimately propelled Mattie Kenny's side to a memorable win.

It secured third position in the table for the 2013 Leinster winners but the defeat, allied to Wexford's draw with Kilkenny, nudged Galway into fourth and means their summer is over.

It was an incredible ending to a game that was level on 17 occasions with Galway looking like they were about to see it out when they led 0-22 to 2-15 late on.

But Dublin simply weren't prepared to exit the Championship at the earliest date for the second summer running and threw the kitchen sink at Galway late on.

It was a fitting ending to a great game that was also noteworthy for Joe Canning's return to the Galway colours after long-term injury.

Joe Canning comes onto the field. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The experienced attacker came on in the second-half and scored two points but it still wasn't enough to extend the 2017 All-Ireland winners' summer.

Instead, it's Dublin that progress through to an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final tie against the Joe McDonagh Cup winners.

They have Crummey to thank for that late goal though Conal Keaney, free-taker Oisin O'Rorke and several other performers played key roles for them.

The sides were level eight times in the first-half though Galway finished strong with four points in a row to lead 0-12 to 1-8 at the interval.

David Glennon of Galway tries to get past Dublin's Paddy Smyth. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Eamon Dillon scored Dublin's first goal after a trademark run and improvised finish and Sean Moran hit their second goal from the penalty spot after the restart.

They were level nine times in total in the second-half with Galway pulling clear and typically being pegged back by a Dublin side that refused to throw in the towel.

And all that fighting spirit and courage came to a head late on as the hosts pulled off that remarkable finale to win and advance through to the All-Ireland series.

Scorers for Dublin: O O'Rorke 0-9 (5 frees, 1 65), E Dillon 1-1, S Moran (1-0 pen), C Crummey 1-0, C Keaney 0-3, D Sutcliffe, C Boland 0-2, L Rushe, A Nolan 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: C Mannion 0-9 (0-7f), David Burke, J Flynn 0-3, J Canning 0-2, C Callanan (0-1f), J Coen, D Glennon, C Whelan, B Concannon, J Cooney, P Mannion 0-1.

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell, C Conway; S Moran, C Hendricken, C Crummey; S Treacy, T Connolly; C Keaney, C Boland, D Sutcliffe; L Rushe, O O'Rorke, E Dillon.

Subs: J Madden for O'Donnell 15, F Whitely for Boland 47, D Grey for Hendricken 51, D O'Connell for Treacy 57, R Hayes for Rushe 65.

GALWAY: C Callanan; D Morrissey, Daithi Burke, A Harte; P Mannion, J Cooney, G McInerney; J Coen, David Burke; J Glynn, C Mannion, A Tuohey; B Concannon, J Flynn, C Whelan.

Subs: D Glennon for Whelan 26, J Canning for Tuohey 47, N Burke for Concannoin 54, T Monaghan for N Burke 61, S Linnane for Coen 70.

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).