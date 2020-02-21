News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three changes to Kerry team for Meath match

By Paul Keane
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 09:10 PM

Peter Keane has changed a fifth of his team for Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 clash with Meath in Killarney, drafting in defenders Tom O'Sullivan and Shane Enright, and Dara Moynihan in attack.

Dara Moynihan
Moynihan and O'Sullivan featured from the bench in the Round 3 one-point defeat to Tyrone and take their spots at the expense of Killian Spillane and Jason Foley.

Moynihan takes his place in a powerful full-forward line alongside David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

Experienced Enright replaces Gavin Crowley in the half-back line for the visit of the rock bottom Royal County to Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry (SF v Meath): S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, S Enright, G White; L Kearney, J Barry; M Burns, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; D Moynihan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Kerry (SH v Wicklow): M Stackpoole; E Leen, J O'Connor, S Weir; E Murphy, M Boyle, T O'Connor; D Goggin, M Leane; M O'Leary, S Conway, B Barrett; M Slattery, J Conway, C Harty.

