Three changes for Roscommon as teams named for Connacht final

By Joel Slattery
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Galway and Roscommon have named their started XVs for Sunday's Connacht SFC final.

The Rossies had a superb victory over Mayo in the semi-final but made three changes to the forward line ahead of Sunday's provincial decider in Salthill.

Anthony Cunningham, the former Galway hurling manager, has named a side that includes captain Enda Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh and Conor Devaney as Hubert Darcy, Ultan Harney and Andrew Glennon drop out of the forward line.

Kevin Walsh has made one change as Gary O'Donnell is in the half-back line replacing the 2018-19 club footballer of the year, Kieran Molloy, who is out through injury.

The Pearse Stadium clash throws in at 4pm and will be televised live on RTÉ

Galway: Bernard Power; Eoghan Kerin, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Liam Silke; Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, John Daly; Thomas Flynn, Fiontán Ó Curraoin; Shane Walsh, Michael Daly, Johnny Heaney; Antaine Ó Laoi, Ian Burke, Danny Cummins.

Roscommon: Darren O’Malley; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Conor Daly; Niall Daly, Conor Hussey, Ronan Daly; Tadgh O’Rourke, Shane Killoran; Conor Devaney, Cathal Cregg, Niall Kilroy; Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Cox, Enda Smith.

