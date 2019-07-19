News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three changes for Cork ladies ahead of clash with Cavan

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 12:21 PM

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made three changes from the team that started against Waterford in the TG4 Munster Final ahead of Saturday’s Group 1 All-Ireland qualifier against Cavan.

Fitzgerald has drafted Emma Spillane, Maire O’Callaghan and Áine O’Sullivan into his starting line-up.

The Kiely twins, Daire and Eimear, drop to the bench, while influential midfielder Niamh Cotter is ruled out of this one with a hand injury.

All eyes will be on Cork, one of the All-Ireland favourites and Lidl NFL Division 1 champions, as they begin their round-robin phase of the competition.

Cavan, meanwhile, are unchanged following their epic and high-scoring one-point victory over Armagh in Round 1 last weekend, a result that could well be good enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

And a victory for Cavan against Cork would guarantee top spot in Group 1, should James Daly’s charges spring a surprise in Mullingar.

The clash with the Breffni County is live on TG4 from TEG Cusack Park, with a 3.15pm throw-in.

Cork (v Cavan): M O’Brien; E Meaney, H Looney, S Kelly; E Spillane, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, O Farmer; Á O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; E Scally, S Noonan, L Coppinger.

Cavan (v Cork): E Walsh; K McIntyre, R Doonan, S Reilly; S Greene, S Lynch, M Sheridan; N Byrd, S O’Sullivan; D English, A Maguire, A Gilsenan; C Finnegan, A Sheridan, L Fitzpatrick.

