'This undervalues the competition' - Tipperary SFC final remains fixed for Saturday

The Tipperary SFC final remains fixed for this Saturday afternoon, despite the possibility of a Sunday throw-in being explored in recent days.

Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens will contest the Tipperary football decider this Saturday (Semple Stadium, 2.30pm), the Templemore club less than pleased with the decision to take the final out of its traditional Sunday slot.

The Saturday throw-in also means a quick six-day turnaround for the JK Brackens players involved in last Sunday’s county SHC B final win.

In the initial masterplan drawn up by local fixture makers, the final was due to be played last Sunday.

The county’s involvement in the All-Ireland senior and U20 hurling finals, however, saw Tipperary’s county championship schedule, in both codes, pushed back a week.

That created a difficulty in that Tipperary hurling champions Borris-Ileigh entertain Cork’s Glen Rovers in the Munster club semi-final at Semple Stadium this Sunday.

A potential Thurles double-header this Sunday was decided against.

JK Brackens chairman Éamon Corcoran believes the county football final has been undervalued by being fixed for Saturday, rather than Sunday.

“I took a number of calls from businesses in the town [of Templemore] when the fixture came out.

“We have a number of players whose parents have businesses in the town, be they hairdressers, butchers, and publicans. They’ll get to the game but they shouldn’t have to make a decision,” Corcoran told Tipp Mid West Radio.

I personally think this undervalues the competition. If you had it on a Sunday, irrespective of where you had it, I think you could bring a bigger crowd.