'This is a wake-up call': Annual losses of half a million 'unsustainable', says Cork GAA chief

Cork GAA chief Kevin O’Donovan has admitted that finances in the county are close to “crisis point” but he is confident measures taken will improve the situation for 2020.

Ahead of next week's annual convention, he revealed at a press briefing that Cork GAA faces a shortfall of almost €560,000. While there were exceptional once-off items accounting for around one-quarter of that, he said those kinds of losses are unsustainable into the future.

“Crisis is a dangerous word, but we can’t have another year like this. Yes, our reserves are secure but it’s not sustainable to continue with losses indefinitely. This is a wake-up call for Cork GAA.

The drop in attendances was huge this year. You look back and see if there was a notable difference in how the games were run and I didn’t see that. Yes, shutting down for the summer is killing us because of our nature as a dual county.

Key losses for the year were gate receipts of nearly €200,000, a €60,000 drop in commercial income, a €100,000 increase inter-county expenses, and a €50,000 drop in revenue from Cork GAA Clubs' Draw.

“Crashing games into August and September weekends, with only supporters of those teams present – you can forget about games as a neutral anymore, because they’re all on at the same time – that’s killing us.

“We were unfortunate that there weren’t replays in county finals or semi-finals but that’s not something we should be budgeting for, that should be a bonus.

“Next year, anywhere we can find space for a game without county players, in round two of a three-game series, we’re playing that game in July. We know guys have J1s and so on, we will give a fixture programme in December so they can plan accordingly.

“But it is a summer game, it is a community game, it was not a game invented for floodlights in the freezing cold, where children can’t go. It is a summer game – it’s grand to go to the county final in October but not grand to be going to a second-round game in mid-September, when we’re all back to school.”

Cork GAA officers, Diarmuid Gowen, treasurer, Tracey Kennedy, chairperson, and Kevin O'Donovan, CEO, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: David Keane

In 2018, Chill Insurance paid Cork €400,000 but this figure was €330,000 for 2019.

“Our sponsors are brilliant supporters but new deals are now performance-related,” O’Donovan said.

“While our underage teams were successful, it’s not linked to that, it’s linked to the success of the senior teams.

“We need more commercial partners, we are behind the curve with other counties in that. There will be a commercial manager appointed in the medium term, possibly shared with the stadium, possibly in a role with [fundraising body] Cairde Chorcaí, but that has got to come urgently.

“You might that if we’re running losses then the last thing we need is staff, but we need people who can generate revenue.”