'They can't let him go' - Wexford should do all in their power to keep Davy Fitz, Hogan says

The Wexford county board should do everything in their power to keep manager Davy Fitzgerald at the helm, according to a former All-Ireland winner.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, panelists Ken Hogan and Anthony Daly agreed that the Leinster champions should do all they can to keep Davy in the south-east.

Fitzgerald is popular with the Wexford players - 11 of them took a mini-bus to his house in Clare to convince him to stay in charge ahead of this season.

Speaking after the loss to Tipp, Fitzgerald hinted at an exit:

“The bond I have with this crew... I don’t think I’ve had it with any team. They’re... You’re happy when you’re around them. Going to training is actually really good, I swear to God.

“You (drive) two hours 45 minutes from Clare and it isn’t an easy thing 120 times a year. They’re an unbelievable bunch. I really, really enjoy them and no matter what happens in Wexford I think I’ll be friends with these guys for a long time to come.

I think I just need to stop.

“It’s been 18 years playing and 13 other… No breather.”

"I've never seen him as emotional," Daly said of his former teammate.

"They can't let him go, they shouldn't let him go," Hogan added.

"The inter-county scene would be duller without Davy Fitz," Daly added.

