These are the permutations as the Hurling League heads towards knockout stages

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Because of the outstanding Allianz Hurling League round 3 games (Galway v Tipperary, Limerick v Waterford) in Division 1, Group A, the permutations are not as clear as Group B where everyone knows what’s on the line going into this Sunday.

Here's John Fogarty's guide to what each team has to fight for.

Cian Lynch of Limerick is put under pressure by Cork's Robert Downey at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Division 1, Group A

Limerick (6 points) - Beat Westmeath this Sunday and they will qualify for a quarter-final at least.

Waterford (6 points) - Two points from the remaining two games will put them into the knock-out stages. One could even be enough but will be targeting a win.

Cork (4 points) - Must beat Galway and hope the outstanding fixtures go their own way. Will nudge Tipperary on head-to-head criteria if it comes down to those two alone finishing on the same number of points.

Tipperary (2 points) - Likely have to win their last two matches against Waterford and Galway to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals.

Galway (2 points) - Difficulty for them is while their two games are at home, they have been beaten by Waterford and Cork above them and Limerick could be out of sight this weekend.

Westmeath (0 points) - Barring a miracle, their position in the relegation play-off is confirmed.

Division 1, Group B

Clare (7 points) - Quarter-final confirmed at least and a point against Dublin in Ennis will secure them a semi-final.

Wexford (6 points) - One foot in the knock-out part of the competition, they can approach the visit of Carlow with some freedom.

Kilkenny (5 points) - Laois have nothing to play for and Kilkenny’s campaign should continue beyond this weekend.

Dublin (4 points) - Remote chance of a quarter-final place but must beat Clare handsomely, and hope Kilkenny draw and Wexford lose.

Laois (2 points) - Manager Eddie Brennan has already as much admitted the game against Kilkenny is a dead rubber.

Carlow (0 points) - In the relegation play-off where they are expected to face Westmeath.

Division 2A

Kerry (8 points) - Beat Antrim in Tralee this Sunday and they are in a divisional final.

Antrim (6 points) - Scalping Kerry will put them close to the promotion decider but they have Offaly still to come. Score difference (+57) could be a real plus.

Offaly (4 points) - Simply have to win their last two games to qualify for the final, one of them being the visit of Antrim to Tullamore.

Meath (2 points) - Draw at home to Mayo will be good enough to avoid the drop.

Wicklow (2 points) - Offaly will want to improve their score difference but Wicklow look safe.

Mayo (0 points) - Have to beat Meath to stand a chance of staying up.

