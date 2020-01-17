'The whole hotel is booked out by people from the locality': Russell Rovers ready for Croker outing

It is all systems go for Russell Rovers as they apply the finishing touches to preparations ahead of Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championship final against Conahy Shamrocks.

Shanagarry National School had a colours day in support of their team Russell Rovers who will play Conahy Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championship final in Croke Park on Saturday. Picture Dan Linehan

It is a first Croke Park appearance for them and undoubtedly the biggest day in their history. With that, come match-day nerves. However, former player Pa Daly says they are all looking forward to the occasion and are ready to embrace the experience.

“I’d say the players are quite relaxed, they seem to be a relaxed bunch, to be honest. They have obviously gone through east Cork, the county and Munster and now I would say for the All-Ireland final that they are getting used to the big occasion. Hopefully they will be relaxed enough to perform on the day.”

Of course, the news that star forward Josh Beausang has overcome a shoulder injury to take his place is a major fillip to all concerned. He was forced to sit out the semi-final against Micheál Breathnach. His return is a huge asset.

“It is great, brilliant that Josh is back. He is a big player for us and is our free-taker. Bud Hartnett stepped up to the mark for the semi-final when Josh was unavailable. But having Josh back is a great boost for the team.”

The buzz in the area is palpable and supporters, as usual, will travel in big numbers to the Jones Road venue.

“There won’t be anyone left at home. I’d say we will have to get an extra Garda presence around the area. There is a hotel, the Crown Plaza in Dublin, and the whole hotel is booked out by people from the locality. They are all staying up on Saturday night and hopefully celebrating and then back to Shanagarry and Ballycotton on Sunday night to hopefully continue the celebrations.”