Cork legend looking to lead Glanmire to All-Ireland glory

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 01:21 PM

Glanmire captain Amy Turpin has praised the influence of Cork ladies football legend Ger O'Flynn as they prepare for the All-Ireland.

The Cork side take on Tourlestrane from Sligo in Ballinasloe at 2.30pm in a match that will be live-streamed on Facebook.

"It's impossible to put into words how much Ger has helped us," said Turpin of the manager who kicked the winning point in the 2014 All-Ireland final against Dublin.

"She's just been unbelievable, her professionalism and the way she approaches every match and training session is just phenomenal."

"The way that she can get people's attention in a dressing room, I've never seen anyone do it like her before."

Glanmire are looking to keep the cup in the Rebel County after Aghada won the title last year.

Cork clubs have won the competition six times since its inception in 1997.

The junior final caps off what promises to be a brilliant weekend of ladies football with three club finals down for decision.

READ MORE: New All-Ireland Club Champions to be crowned in three grades

There is a doubleheader at Parnell Park on Saturday as Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) and Mourneabbey (Cork) go head-to-head for the Senior title at 5.15pm, before Clontarf (Dublin) and Emmet Óg (Monaghan) clash in the Intermediate Final at 7.30pm.

Video by Jerome Quinn


KEYWORDS

CorkGlanmireClub ChampionshipLadies Football

