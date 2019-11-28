News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo
Nemo Rangers coach Paul O’Donovan insists his players haven’t been discussing the heartbreaking defeat by Clonmel Commercials four years ago, but that it could provide motivation. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 06:00 AM

“We haven’t even spoken about it, to be honest with you,” says Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan of their agonising 2015 Munster final defeat at the hands of this weekend’s opponents.

As Nemo captain Paul Kerrigan recalled in painful detail yesterday, on this weekend four years ago, they Cork champions, were ahead by two points — just 35 seconds from Munster glory.

The 2015 provincial club decider was well into the second of the two additional minutes allotted by referee Rory Hickey when Seamus Kennedy delivered a Hail Mary from midfield that was gathered by Michael Quinlivan at the second attempt. The full-forward proceeded to roll the ball into the net to secure a first — and famous — Munster senior final win for Clonmel Commercials.

The sides, who haven’t met since, will renew acquaintances in this Sunday’s provincial decider. Of their respective Munster semi-final line-ups, 10 players on the Nemo side and nine for Clonmel were involved four years ago.

There’s no question but that Nemo have a score to settle, but manager O’Donovan is adamant the 2015 fixture hasn’t been mentioned at training this week or last.

“It is like going out to play the Barr’s or Douglas, where you might play them every year or every second year. You never think back to the last time you played against them, you simply try and get ready for the game in front of you. That is the way we are going into Sunday. We will worry about ourselves, try to be at the top of our game, and try to play consistently for the hour,” replied O’Donovan, when quizzed on the relevance of the 2015 result.

But while they may not have mentioned 2015 aloud, O’Donovan accepts the nature of that defeat provides a source of motivation individual players will tap into approaching throw-in.

“Yes, I think it will be [a motivation]. What I’m hoping is that the 2015 final will drill home, going into Sunday, how tight a game this will be and how Clonmel Commercials are quite capable of beating us, like they did four years ago.

“If we can get the frame of mind right, play to our potential, then I have no fear for us. If Clonmel beat us, I’ll be the first over to them to shake their hands, but I’ve a feeling that we are going in the right way, we are well motivated, and playing well. I am reasonably confident, without being over-confident, that if we turn up on the day, we can come out on the right side of it.”

Despite stuttering efforts in the second half of their county final and Munster quarter-final victories, the Nemo boss is most content with where his team are at. Their average concession per game this year is 0-9, while no team has managed to take them for a single green flag since August 17.

“I do think we are in a good place. We are very fortunate in Nemo that we have a very strong Premier Intermediate team and those guys are on our panel.

“When you have a panel of 36, you will always get 30 out for every training session. In the A v B games, the B team give as good as they get. They are quite tough games, fellas trying to prove a point against their buddies, that kinda rivalry comes into it, as much as they are trying to get onto the team.”

O’Donovan concluded: “We are not reading too much into the Austin Stacks game because they were in a very unlucky position in that they had only a week to get ready. On the day, we felt it was a case of us playing well and them not being up to their normal standard.

“We know Clonmel will be a completely different prospect. As well as beating us four years ago, they have quite a few lads who won a Sigerson with UCC and quite a few lads who have been part of Tipperary teams that have pushed Cork in the Munster Championship in recent years.”

More on this topic

Boyhood hero Shefflin stands in the way of Kavanagh’s dreamsBoyhood hero Shefflin stands in the way of Kavanagh’s dreams

Jake Morris seeks share of goal rushJake Morris seeks share of goal rush

The unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo RangersThe unspoken motivation that will drive Nemo Rangers

Monaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retireMonaghan defensive duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey retire

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Sport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaíSport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaí

Grand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agendaGrand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agenda

Celtic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in finesCeltic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in fines


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »