News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘The ultimate comeback, they’re a great bunch of lads’




Darragh Fitzgibbon of UCC leaves the field after picking up an injury during the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.
By Brendan O'Brien
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 05:50 AM

The game was still in the balance when Darragh Fitzgibbon was helped off in injury-time but the Cork midfielder had done his bit.

Influential throughout this Fitzgibbon Cup final, it was the Charleville man’s second point just minutes earlier that had finally handed UCC the lead for the first time since Paddy O’Loughlin had opened the scoring for them in the first of the evening’s exchanges.

Fitzgibbon’s second was a score as wondrous as it was vital given he was in full flight and off balance when he let fly from close to the halfway line. It was an inspirational effort and one typical of the talent that resides in this UCC squad.

And of their refusal to accept second best.

“It was the ultimate comeback, really,” he said after the last whistle.

Down to 14 men and, I don’t know, they’re just a great bunch of lads. You saw the way we held off DCU to win the semi-final last Saturday as well. There was just a great spirit there to pull through to the end.

They knew the nature of the challenge that awaited them here. IT Carlow had plundered goals for fun in the competition this season and they added another pair to their treasure chests within seven minutes of this decider starting.

UCC might have blinked but they never looked like buckling.

Half of this team had won the Fitzgibbon last year, after all. Their last two semi-finals, both against DCU, went right down to the wire. This was a team replete with elite inter-county talent and experience and all of that stood to them here.

“You just have to keep going, keep sticking with, doing what you have to do,” said Fitzgibbon, who was one of those backing up the 2019 success.

“We spoke at half-time when we were five points down and told each other that we just have to keep moving the ball through the lines and getting it to our forwards. The talent is amazing there in that team. There are lads that would get into any team in the country and we just did enough at the end.”

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

READ MORE

Preston deal a timely cash injection for City

More on this topic

The lads can leave with great memories, says KelleherThe lads can leave with great memories, says Kelleher

Holden: No need for black card sin-bin in hurlingHolden: No need for black card sin-bin in hurling

Obsessive Cooper admits he 'nearly cost Dublin a great deal'Obsessive Cooper admits he 'nearly cost Dublin a great deal'

GPA hit back at Ryan: 'We should be celebrating inter-county games for the success story they are'GPA hit back at Ryan: 'We should be celebrating inter-county games for the success story they are'

Fitzgibbon CupUCCGAATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Ryan Giggs concerned that England could snatch Neco Williams off WalesRyan Giggs concerned that England could snatch Neco Williams off Wales

The lads can leave with great memories, says KelleherThe lads can leave with great memories, says Kelleher

Preston deal a timely cash injection for CityPreston deal a timely cash injection for City

Celtic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title raceCeltic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title race


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »