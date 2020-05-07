News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Sunday Game to return this weekend

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 04:34 PM

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford will be reliving his side’s last-gasp loss to Dublin from 2017. Photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The Sunday Game is back, albeit without live games to analyse.

RTÉ’s flagship GAA programme returns this Sunday, May 10, a show that would’ve otherwise marked the first big weekend of summertime action, welcoming the start of the hurling round-robins and football matches in all four provinces.

As it is, the pundits will instead be socially distancing as they analyse classic games, beginning with the 2017 All-Ireland Football final between Dublin and Mayo, and the 2018 All-Ireland Hurling semi-final between Clare and Galway.

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford will be reliving his side’s last-gasp loss to Dublin with Ciaran Whelan, while Cyril Farrell and Anthony Daly will dissect the hurling action.

GAA President John Horan will also join Des Cahill for the show, from 9.30pm on RTÉ 2.

