News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The science behind the photo that put a hurler on the moon

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 07:06 PM

A view of the super moon near Croghan Hill, Co Offaly. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie
A view of the super moon near Croghan Hill, Co Offaly. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Putting a hurler on the moon, as photographer James Crombie succeeded in doing on Tuesday night, involved a great deal more than a trained eye and quick finger.

Having tossed around in his head for 10 years the idea of capturing this image, Crombie, a couple of weeks back, enlisted the help of his geophysicist friend, Colin Hogg, to map out where exactly he would shoot and where exactly the shot would be taken from.

“Croghan Hill in Offaly was the perfect spot because you wanted a hill with a very flat surface so the hurler could be seen running on the edge of it,” explains Hogg, whose native Castletown Geoghegan is only over the road.

Once the location was settled on, next on the list was deciding where in the vicinity of Croghan Hill James would take up position. The research the Inpho photographer had done told him he needed to be roughly one kilometre from the hurler who would be leaping about on the remains of the long extinct volcano.

This is where Hogg, who works in the geophysics section of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, really came into his own.

“I had to finalise the angle and position James needed to be in so to see the moon rise up on that clean surface piece of the hill. Google Street View enabled me, visually, to go up and down the road on my computer and have a look and see, is this angle right or is it not. Then I just did some Leaving Cert maths, the Cosine Rule, to be precise, which is a way of quantifying the relationship between angles and distances.

“I put James on the edge of a road and when he was there the night before, I had to correct his position by 142 metres. We had our shooting points fixed based on my prediction of where the moon was going to be so the hurler was then directed up to the exact spot on the hill by mobile phone.

“It was a coming together of sport, photography, and a bit of mathematics and geophysics. It certainly worked out well in the end. James captured the image superbly.”

More on this topic

Tentative plans for post-crisis GAA fixturesTentative plans for post-crisis GAA fixtures

Corbett trying his best to find some positivesCorbett trying his best to find some positives

Galway GAA chiefs braced for €1m shortfall due to Covid-19Galway GAA chiefs braced for €1m shortfall due to Covid-19

Donal Lenihan: The afternoon I discovered my dad was a KerrymanDonal Lenihan: The afternoon I discovered my dad was a Kerryman

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

James Sugrue ready to fly when he finally reaches Augusta’s Crow’s NestJames Sugrue ready to fly when he finally reaches Augusta’s Crow’s Nest

Twenty years on, Cork still responding to Curaheen Park’s callTwenty years on, Cork still responding to Curaheen Park’s call

The unmasking of Roy KeaneThe unmasking of Roy Keane

Sadio Mane: It’s part of life if Premier League title dream endsSadio Mane: It’s part of life if Premier League title dream ends


Lifestyle

Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students mustn’t be forced to go through the motions with state exams, and we need creative thinking to find alternatives fast, writes mother and educator Ellie O’Byrne.Policy fail? Insistence that state exams go ahead in June is glib and ignorant

Yes, we all need to stay at home but that doesn't mean your children have to be bored, says Michelle McGlynnWorld of wonder: What to do with the children outdoors

Over the next three weeks, I am going to outline how you can support yourself and your family over this period of lockdown, writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Keeping children on a healthy and happy regime

As we are settling into our new routines of self isolation, staying at home and home schooling it feels that a whole new set of pressures is coming down the tracks.Mum's The Word: Pressure to be productive in a world of online classes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »