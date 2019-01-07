The one-point game where no one’s too focused on the scoreboard

Waterford 3-16 - 2-20 Clare

One of those strange games where the final score tells you everything and nothing.

Clare dominated this Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL from the first minute, leading Waterford in Fraher Field by 11 points at one stage in the first half.

Clare’s Aron Shanagher gets his pass away while under pressure from Waterford’s Conor Prunty in yesterday’s Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL clash in Dungarvan. Picture: Laszlo Geczo

Yet, Waterford cracked in two very late goals to leave the minimum between the teams and the 3,039 spectators on the edge of their seats in anticipation. Had the game gone on another couple of minutes Waterford had all the momentum, which was a fair turnaround from the first half, when Clare hit one wide and 1-13 from play in a dazzling performance.

Clare manager Donal Moloney acknowledged the excellence of his side’s display but offered context for Waterford’s poor opening half.

“Waterford were lethargic as well and that played into it,” said Moloney. “Waterford made some cardinal errors in the first 15 or 20 minutes and you wouldn’t expect them to make those.

“I don’t think it was pressure, I think it was just maybe they were rusty and maybe stiffer and sore from their game on Wednesday night, and that was a big factor. The ball really ran for us. We had 70% possession, I would say, in the first quarter and you don’t normally get that in a hurling match.

You look at the goal chances we missed in that period of time were massive as well. They have a huge amount of quality players and they stormed back into it.

Clare dominated that first half utterly, though. They had five points on the board before Waterford’s opener, and their movement in the half-forward line tormented the home side.

Diarmuid Ryan hit five points from play for Clare in that first half, who were already eight points up when an Aaron Shanagher effort dropped short of the Waterford goal. Tony Kelly beat impressive Déise keeper Billy Nolan to the ball and fired home a goal: 1-12 to 0-4 on 26 minutes.

Stephen Bennett was the only Waterford player carrying the fight to Clare, and his goal before the break brought his — and Waterford’s — tally to 1-5 for the half against Clare’s 1-14.

“I’ll be honest, we weren’t a bit happy with the first half,” said Waterford manager Páraic Fanning.

“The first half was very, very poor from our point of view, which was strange, because when we played last Wednesday night a lot of things were working out for us.

“We got re-organised and rejigged things at half-time and, in the second half, things were definitely improved, enormously improved, and we had some really good goal chances as well. Their keeper pulled a couple of balls off the line, so we had a couple of really good chances to win the game and we could have pulled it off in the end.”

One of the changes was the introduction of long-serving Kevin Moran, who instantly steadied the Waterford side, even if Fanning hadn’t been planning on giving him another game after their clash with Cork last week.

Kevin’s been motoring well and he did well on Wednesday night as well. We had a plan for these two games, how we’d use the squad, and we managed to take a look at most of the lads in these two matches. Kevin made a big difference, certainly, he brought in that bit of stability.

Waterford were better in the second half, driven on by Moran, with Bennett continuing to knock over the frees, but Clare kept them at arm’s length and, when sub Podge Collins found Colin Guilfoyle with a clever pass on 59 minutes, the latter made no mistake from close range.

That made the score 2-18 to 1-14, but as the clock wound down, Tommy Ryan struck late for a goal and Bennett buried a close-in free soon after. Unfortunately for the home support, time was up and Clare — the better side over the 70 minutes — got to head west with the win.

Conclusions? Both management teams pointed out the time of year as a necessary corrective to hype, though the undercurrent of competitiveness broke occasionally to the surface. The half-time break was delayed for a couple of minutes by a rolling disagreement contested by a revolving cast of players in the middle of the field, for instance, and finished with two Hurlers of the Year being booked (T Kelly and A Gleeson).

As a first-half highlight, it probably outranked the psychic Fraher Field scoreboard, which had registered a first Waterford goal a full minute before Stephen Bennett’s cracking finish, but that’s the small print in your ticket for pre-season games.

It’s not always about the final score. Sometimes, that’s the least interesting aspect of the day out.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (2-12, 1-10 frees); T. Ryan (1-1); DJ Foran, K. Moran, M. Kearney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: D. Ryan (0-6); N. Deasy (3 frees, 0-5), T. Kelly (1-2); C. Guilfoyle (1-1); S. Golden (0-3); A. McCarthy, R. Taylor, D. Conroy (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; D. Lyons, C. Prunty, N. Connors (c); M. Harney, A. Gleeson, K. Bennett; J. Barron, S. Roche; C. Dunford, Shane Bennett, DJ Foran; T. Ryan, Stephen Bennett, J. Prendergast.

Subs: C. Lyons and K. Moran for Gleeson and Harney (HT); M. Kearney for Shane Bennett (45); M. Walsh for Prendergast (52); J. Henley for Lyons (inj, 70).

CLARE: D. Tuohy; J. McCarthy, D. McInerney, R. Hayes; A. McCarthy, C. Cleary, C. Malone; S. Golden, T. Kelly (c); D. Ryan, N. Deasy, R. Taylor; C. Guilfoyle, A. Shanagher, M. O’Neill.

Subs: J. Browne for Hayes (14); G. Cooney for Shanagher (52); P. Collins for O’Neill (56); D. Conroy for Guilfoyle (59); M. O’Malley for Taylor (60).

Referee: K. Jordan (Tipperary).