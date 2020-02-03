'The match should never be about a referee': Liam Cahill against hurling sin bin

Waterford boss Liam Cahill believes that a sin bin in hurling would heap even more pressure on overworked referees.

The proposal is set to be discussed at Central Council this week. If it is backed, it will be put on the Clár at Annual Congress on February 29.

The former Tipperary All Star feels that referees already have too much to contend with in hurling.

“I don't really feel there's a need for it to be honest about it. I'd worry about it more from a refereeing perspective than anything else.

"This game is so fast, whatever about Gaelic football, the game of the hurling is so fast and the referees have so much to keep their eye on.

"I think this is just going to put more spotlight and focus on a referee. The match should never be about a referee, it should be about players.

"I think we're just adding fuel to the fire of creating something that doesn't need to happen”.

Cahill was clearly dissatisfied with Waterford’s second league showing against Westmeath despite picking up a nine-point win away from home. “Very patchy” was his assessment of the Déise display. “This was far from the performance I would have expected to be honest from where we were the weekend before. There is definitely a job of work and we are a work in progress.”

Limerick are looming on February 15 in a top of the table clash at the Gaelic Grounds. “We’ll be looking to rectify our decision making, our speed on the ball, our intensity and our basic handling errors. You've heard me highlight these things since I arrived, we just love to make simple mistakes that hurt us and invite teams on us. Credit to Westmeath to be fair but a lot that came at us we brought on ourselves out of basic handling errors. I know it's still only February but it's very disappointing.”

Cahill suffered two injury setbacks over the weekend. Kieran Bennett, scorer of five points against Cork, was ruled out before the throw-in while midfielder Mark O’Brien pulled up after 27 minutes.

“Kieran twigged a hamstring injury on Friday night which was disappointing. Kieran is working hard to get it right and hopefully, we'll have him back in the next couple of weeks. Mark felt a tweak of a hamstring as well. We're still in a heavy tranche of training so that kind of work means a greater chance of those injuries happening. We just have to be careful and try and do our best to get them right as quickly as possible."

