'The lack of a reason for my removal was telling': Ousted juvenile chair slams Galway county board

Former Galway juvenile hurling chairman Pauric Lohan has hit out at the county board, following their decision to remove him from the position.

Lohan had one year of his five-year term remaining when he was recently asked to attend a meeting with three county board officers.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM, Lohan claimed his position was not mentioned, “until I was informed the following evening I would not be allowed serve my final year, without reason.”

Lohan said he felt marginalised by other board officials.

“For instance, the weekly fixtures would not be emailed to me by the hurling secretary and I would have to go looking elsewhere for them.

One of the low points was when I wasn’t given tickets for the recent All-Ireland minor medal presentation.

Highlighting Galway’s successes at schools and minor level, Lohan felt the decision to remove him was unjustified and expressed his frustration at not receiving an explanation for it.

“[Our) Chairman (Pat Kearney), who has the power to elect people to the sub-committees, thought differently, it seems. The lack of a reason for my removal was telling.”

