News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'The hurley split down the middle' - Brendan Maher describes wonder-point that capped off Borris win

'The hurley split down the middle' - Brendan Maher describes wonder-point that capped off Borris win
Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher celebrates a late score. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Borris-Ileigh man of the match Brendan Maher confirmed that he hit his last point with a broken hurley in his side’s win over St Thomas’. The Tipperary star helped put the game to bed with a late point, even if he only had half a hurley in his hand.

“It broke from the bottom of the grip, it split down the middle. I had the poll side, half the hurley, it was fairly mould to try to put it over, I could have missed it just as easily.”

It was a score that capped another magnificent display by Maher as he and his teammates qualified for the All-Ireland club final in a fortnight’s time.

“With St Thomas’s record we were underdogs and probably deserved to be,” said Maher.

“But we have a lot of a lot of free spirits on the team and they just express themselves and we combine that with, I suppose, a savage work ethic and a serious positive attitude.

We always back each other up, the dressing room is all so relaxed before games, but in the back of our heads we know that we're about to go to battle and then we go to battle for each other and that's what's most important.

“It's great, the first time for everyone here, it’s 33 years (since the last All Ireland club final). It’s the stuff that dreams are made of - I could throw out all the cliche but it's just reality for all of us now, which is unbelievable.

“We have two weeks of lead into a big game in Croke Park, and it’ll be a big day in the maroon and white, playing there.”

READ MORE

Brendan Maher inspires Borris-Ileigh to victory in thrilling All-Ireland semi-final

Maher is no stranger to Croke Park, having lined out there many times with Tipperary, but this outing will be special: “You're going up there with brothers, cousins, friends that you've grown up with it's different.

It's special, and it should be for everyone to embrace it. We've embraced every day.

“This year, the one thing we said that we want to enjoy every minute of this - we've enjoyed training, the slog over the Christmas, we came down here with a smile on our faces and we're leaving with a smile on our face again today.

'The hurley split down the middle' - Brendan Maher describes wonder-point that capped off Borris win

“The next day we go out we’ll do everything we can. We’re absolutely gonna be underdogs again. Ballyhale are a savage team, we watched a bit of it (other semi-final) over in Na Piarsaigh - we're going to have to do our homework, to make sure that we prepare as best we can. We’ll go out and give it a rattle and see what happens.”

Maher paid tribute to his side’s heart but stressed their ability and skills also, with James Devaney’s late goal the perfect example of their class.

“I think we've got lots of scores from turnovers and this year, one thing that our forwards are priding themselves on, they’re fighting but I think we saw today as well we get the scores, all the boys can play ball.

“That was something that we spoke about, saying God everyone's talking about our heart and our attitude, it’d be nice to show we can hurl, too.

“He’s (Devaney) fearless and you know he's only gone 18. At the end I would have been roaring to tap it over as long we got the score but to show it like he finished the game for us. He’s a savage talent.

I never dreamed of going back to Croke Park with the club, it’s unbelievable. Winning a county was always the thing.

More on this topic

Brendan Maher inspires Borris-Ileigh to victory in thrilling All-Ireland semi-finalBrendan Maher inspires Borris-Ileigh to victory in thrilling All-Ireland semi-final

Borris-Ileigh embraces a big day like no other Tipperary clubBorris-Ileigh embraces a big day like no other Tipperary club

With a great pressure lifted, the Borris-Ileigh shackles came offWith a great pressure lifted, the Borris-Ileigh shackles came off

Tipperary board posts €370,000 deficit for 2019Tipperary board posts €370,000 deficit for 2019

TOPIC: Tipp GAA

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

Well, that was a fast year, wasn’t it? How is 2020 treating you? PLindsay Woods: 'Women's Little Christmas is a tradition I'm all in for'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »