Leinster vice-chairman Pat Teehan last night condemned those Government figures who used last year’s Liam Miller charity game situation as a populist opportunity to slam the GAA.

In response to GAA director general Tom Ryan’s annual report at Congress in Wexford town, Teehan echoed Ryan’s unease at how politicians suggested public funding should only be provided to the GAA on the proviso they make available their grounds for other sports.

Ahead of a central motion today calling for the GAA the provision to relax their property rules on a case-by-case basis, Offaly man Teehan lambasted those who saw fit to criticise the GAA’s initial stance on the Miller match.

“We need to send out a message that we will not be dictated to. The GAA owes no major thanks to the Government.”

To widespread applause, Teehan highlighted the GAA’s volunteers were doing a lot of work in the areas of rural isolation, obesity and mental health, which should be done by state agencies. He pointed out the revenue generated by GAA matches and added: “The GAA is the only thing that is keeping these (rural) places alive.”

Also responding to Ryan, Cork chair Tracey Kennedy thanked Croke Park for their help in a trying 2018 when it was revealed the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh had overran by several millions — “we’re thankful for the support of our family,” she said.

Kildare chair Ger Donnelly also commended Ryan and GAA president John Horan for their involvement in “coming to a satisfactory outcome” in relation to last year’s Kildare-Mayo All-Ireland SFC qualifier in St Conleth’s Park. “It was a testing time for every party involved,” he said.

Tyrone’s call for the GAA to re-emphasise their support for the release of the Crowley Report into the killing of member Aidan McAnespie in Aughnacloy was overwhelmingly backed by delegates when Horan put the proposal to the floor.

Thirty-one years ago this week, the Aghaloo player was on his way to the GAA grounds when he was shot dead.

Sixteen of the first 17 motions were discussed last night with the clarification of the Central Competitions Control Committee’s powers in determining venues for senior inter-county championship games backed by 80% of delegates.

A redefining and slight relaxing of the training camp ban was also backed by 93% of voters while individuals hit with proposed bans will no longer be able to delay the effect of those penalties by appeal as it also received 93% support.

Meanwhile, the GAA’s central fixtures analysts committee has proposed from next year that all the All-Ireland club finals take place in January with the three hurling deciders taking place in the first weekend and the football matches the following weekend.

The decision to delay putting forward a second-tier All-Ireland championship was also covered, on the back of a call by the committee to “keep our present structure for 2019 until a comprehensive review is conducted”.