'The GAA are dragging their heels' - Laois boss hits out at lack of details for league final

Laois manager John Sugrue has hit out at the GAA for not giving the county an idea of when and where their delayed Division 3 final will take place.

Sugrue has no problem if the game against Louth or Westmeath doesn’t go ahead in Croke Park next weekend, which is now expected.

However, it’s the lack of information provided by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) about a date and venue that irritates him - the GAA website has the game down for tomorrow week but it is to be confirmed.

Louth and Westmeath face off in their rescheduled Round 6 game in Drogheda tomorrow with Louth requiring a win to join Laois in Division 2 in 2019 and Westmeath needing to avoid a defeat to be the second promoted team.

Laois await the winners but they are in limbo, says Sugrue. “The game in Croke Park would be lovely, of course, but it’s a League final and we’ll play it anywhere. Ultimately, the GAA are dragging their heels in giving a fixture. You’re just kind of wondering what the reasoning is behind it.

“The CCCC generally meet on a Monday and the fixtures are put out but Monday has come and gone including we’re now into Friday and we don’t have a fixture. We’re trying to plan whereas the other two teams are in a league semi-final as such tomorrow so their schedule is set out. So they won’t really train again before next Monday.

“So we’re trying to figure out what are the best days to train next week and give the guys a schedule to work off but we can’t get a fixture to plan that. The scenario is we’re eight or nine days out and we don’t know a day, a time or a venue. Pre-match meals, trying to get ourselves organised, it doesn’t lend itself to smooth or efficient planning.”