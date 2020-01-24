News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

By Sports Desk Staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 01:58 PM

Colm O'Neill and Tony McEntee join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to preview the Allianz Football League campaign.

