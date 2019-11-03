News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The feeling is better than any championship final': Derrygonnelly seal shock win in penalty shootout

Conall Jones was the hero for Derrygonnelly
By Orla Bannon
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 08:36 PM

Derrygonnelly Harps 1-17 Trillick 3-11 (Derrygonnelly win 6-5 on penalties after extra time)

Derrygonnelly twice came back from the dead and then won a dramatic penalty shootout against Trillick, Tyrone star Lee Brennan the unlucky one to miss as the Fermanagh champions set up an Ulster club SFC semi-final against Kilcoo in two weeks time.

All five designated players on both teams converted their penalties at Brewster Park before Conall Jones stepped up for Derrygonnelly for a second time in sudden death and delivered again.

That shifted the pressure onto Brennan, who seemed to lose his footing as he struck his second penalty and the ball crashed off the bottom of the right-hand post.

“Our supporters were running out onto the pitch to celebrate with us but our lads went straight to the Trillick boys, because it's gut-wrenching for them," Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones said.

“I'm not sure if it's the best way to finish the game but we had no control over that.

“The feeling is better than any championship final, the way we finished out, it was just pure excitement and the composure and the skill our boys showed taking the penalties was brilliant.”

Trillick led by three points at the end of normal time and were pegged back as it finished level at 1-13 to 2-10.

They were ahead by four points at half time in extra time after Ryan Gray scored his second goal of the day for Trillick, but again Derrygonnelly showed great heart to claw their way back to force penalties.

Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly went off injured at half time in normal time but came back on with two minutes to go in extra time and got turned over in his own half of the field.

Conall Jones, who top-scored with 0-7, steadied himself and nailed the free to tee up the penalty kicks.

Derrygonnelly got a dream start after just two minutes when cornerback Eamon McHugh, one of the smallest men on the field, fisted a goal after Conall Jones' attempt at a point dropped short.

Jones then scored two impressive points from out wide to stretch their lead out to three points.

Trillick responded with a well-worked goal straight off the training ground.

Richie Donnelly kicked a brilliant looping pass into his brother Mattie at full-forward who laid the ball off to the in-rushing Ryan Gray who finished from close range to draw them level for the first time at 1-3 apiece after 14 minutes.

Lee Brennan was lethal from placed balls but both sides missed chances and went in level at 1-6 each at half time.

James Garrity scored Trillick's second goal five minutes into the second half, drilling a lovely pass across from Liam Gray into the net.

Trillick thought they'd done enough but Derrygonnelly defender Shane McGullion's injury-time point took the game to extra time, before the penalty drama to follow.

Scorers for Derrygonnelly: C Jones (0-7, 5f), E McHugh (1-0), G Jones (0-6, 3f), R Jones (0-3), Shane McGullion (0-1).

Scorers for Trillick: R Gray (2-0), L Brennan (0-7, 5f, one '45), J Garrity (1-0), L Gray (0-2), M Donnelly, D Gallagher (0-1 each).

DERRYGONNELLY HARPS: J Kelly; J Love, T Daly, E McHugh; Shane McGullion, M Jones, G McGinley; R Jones, Stephen McGullion; L Jones, K Cassidy, D Cassidy; G McGovern, C Jones, G Jones.

Subs: R McHugh for D Cassidy (41, BC), G McKenna for McGovern (49), N Gallagher for K Cassidy (53), L Green for Love (71), A McKenna for McGinley (77), G McGinley for L Jones (80).

TRILLICK: J Maguire; S O'Donnell, R Kelly, D Kelly; M Gallagher, D Gallagher, R Brennan; R Donnelly, G McCarron; M Donnelly, N Donnelly, R Gray; L Gray, L Brennan, J Garrity.

Subs: S Garrity for M Donnelly (HT), N Gormley for N Donnelly (56), D McDonnell for D Kelly (60), D McQuaid for M Gallagher (75), M Donnelly for McCarron (78)

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)

TOPIC: GAA

