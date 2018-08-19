'The buzz is great' - Supporters head to Croke Park for All-Ireland hurling final

Tension is mounting ahead of this year's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

This afternoon Limerick will take on Galway in Croke Park for their first final clash since 1980.

Phibsborough so far is about 70% Green, 30% Claret so far - and the Limerick team bus has just arrived. Great buzz here! #LIMGAL #limerickvgalway #AllIrelandHurlingFinal pic.twitter.com/atusB62rft— David Scott (@davescottsings) August 19, 2018

Galway are the defending champions, while Limerick have not won since 1973.

The Tribesmen bid to retain their title for the first time since 1988 and they are bolstered by the return of Gearoid McInerney who starts at centre back.

Meanwhile, Limerick are unchanged to the side which saw off Cork in the semi-finals as they aim to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

Limerick fans are looking forward to it.

Limerick supporters Naoise Ahern, left, aged 8, and his cousin Seán Ahern, aged 8, from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, ahead of today's All-Ireland Final. Pic: Sportsfile.

One said: "You can really start to feel the buzz growing now that it's getting closer.

Limerick crowd off to get the bus to Dublin this morning for the All Ireland Hurling Final against Galway. One back from London and one back from New York specially! Luimneach Abú 🤗 #AllIrelandHurlingFinal pic.twitter.com/LQwMJF2ZHc — Michelle Fox (@Michelle_Foxx) August 19, 2018

"I think the Limerick team we have there now can go up against anybody."

Another fan said: "I'm from Ballybrown and it's very exciting at the moment and I remember 1973 when they won. The boys have been fantastic, fair play to them, we're very proud of them."

This supporter was hoping to get a ticket for the match.

He said: "I'm from Patrickswell, the buzz is great, you can't be any more hurling than Patrickswell. I'm praying I'll get a ticket."