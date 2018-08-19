Home»Sport

'The buzz is great' - Supporters head to Croke Park for All-Ireland hurling final

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 11:51 AM

Tension is mounting ahead of this year's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

This afternoon Limerick will take on Galway in Croke Park for their first final clash since 1980.

Galway are the defending champions, while Limerick have not won since 1973.

The Tribesmen bid to retain their title for the first time since 1988 and they are bolstered by the return of Gearoid McInerney who starts at centre back.

Meanwhile, Limerick are unchanged to the side which saw off Cork in the semi-finals as they aim to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

Limerick fans are looking forward to it.

Limerick supporters Naoise Ahern, left, aged 8, and his cousin Seán Ahern, aged 8, from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, ahead of today's All-Ireland Final. Pic: Sportsfile.

One said: "You can really start to feel the buzz growing now that it's getting closer.

"I think the Limerick team we have there now can go up against anybody."

Another fan said: "I'm from Ballybrown and it's very exciting at the moment and I remember 1973 when they won. The boys have been fantastic, fair play to them, we're very proud of them."

This supporter was hoping to get a ticket for the match.

He said: "I'm from Patrickswell, the buzz is great, you can't be any more hurling than Patrickswell. I'm praying I'll get a ticket."


