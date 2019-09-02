News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The Box Seat: Pat Spillane is happy. Told you it was going to be a historic day

The Box Seat: Pat Spillane is happy. Told you it was going to be a historic day
By Enda McEvoy
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 05:40 AM

One way or another it’s going to be a historic day. Either the Five in a Row or 1982 Revisited. The RTÉ panel are so giddy they appear to be groping one another. You read that correctly.

Admittedly we can’t see this because the camera is on the players warming up at Croke Park. But Joe Brolly is spieling about potential problems for Kerry, specifically the fear of being made look bad by Dublin, “the fear the roof can cave in at any moment”, and is in full flow when he’s forced to break off.

“Let me finish,” he tells Pat Spillane and not sotto voce either. “Stop patting me!” Ulp.

Undeterred, Pat goes from clutching Joe to — seemingly — clutching at straws. All roads lead back to ’82 and what happened Kerry then might, he speculates, happen Dublin today.

“Twenty minutes to go, four points up, loads of experience — and fear subsumed us. It was contagious. Fellas retreated into defence who’d never defended before.”

The mind can play huge tricks, he continues. Look at Rory McIlroy at the first hole at The Open. Knows Royal Portrush blindfolded, but ends up with a double bogey. “Pressure can do strange things.”

Hmmm. Maybe Pat isn’t clutching at straws after all.

They discuss the matchups. Ciarán Whelan points out that Brian Howard hasn’t featured in any conversation in this regard. Donald Rumsfeld and his knowns and unknowns are cited, with Pat raising the possible influence of the sin bin and injuries. But even he, proud son of the Kingdom that he is, can’t bring himself to go for Kerry. “Great teams can overcome the unknown unknowns.”

Over to the commentary box. How many matchups do teams need to get right when they’re facing Dublin, Ger Canning muses. “Seven or eight?”

Kevin McStay: “Eight!”

Dean Rock scores a couple of early points. One is from a close-range free. Kevin, who despite his signature chalk-dry analysis, is occasionally good for a colourful phrase (remember his creation of the verb “to tomahawk” a few years back?), declares that you “could have a pair of wellingtons on you and be tapping these over the bar”.

As the opening quarter wears on, the underdogs settle nicely. They have a chance kneed off the line by James McCarthy. They have a couple of bad wides. They win a penalty, but see it saved by Stephen Cluxton. It is not overdoing it to assert that they could be eight points up by the 20th minute.

READ MORE

Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland replay set to boost GAA coffers to tune of €4m

Upon which Dublin do what Dublin do, and conjure a goal out of nothing — Jack McCaffrey sliding the knife in between the ribs. Kevin comes up with an illuminating statistic. Kerry have five points from 14 opportunities and are trailing by four “when really it’s not been that sort of a match”.

Then we go a fortnight back in time to the hurling final and someone gets sent off moments before the interval.

Pat was right. One of those unknown unknowns.

The panel are unanimous about the penalty.

Pat: “Very soft, minimal contact.” Joe: “A scandal – never in a million years. Not the first cousin of a penalty.”

On Johnny Cooper’s second yellow, they are anything but unanimous.

Jonny Cooper of Dublin, second from left, is shown the red card by referee David Gough. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Jonny Cooper of Dublin, second from left, is shown the red card by referee David Gough. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Joe claims he was expecting a free out for Dublin and wonders if it showed “the Kerry propaganda taking effect”.

Ciarán deems it to be nothing more than a case of “two guys going for the ball, one leans in”.

Pat isn’t having any of this and insists it’s a yellow card, even if the first one wasn’t.

Eventually, and not before time, Joanne Cantwell tires of her squabbling pupils and interjects to move the debate forward. What’s going to happen now? Ciarán suggests that Kerry should bring on Tommy Walsh and all agree that Dublin’s professionalism is about to be put to the test. It’s left to Kevin to make the counter-argument: the holders may be a man down, but they’re four points up. “You don’t lose too many All-Ireland finals from there.”

Walsh comes on in due course. Kerry goal. Kerry lead. Diarmuid Connolly on. Rock equalises. Dublin stay cool, recycle the ball and work a free that will be the last kick of the game. The angle is so tight that even Rock can’t magic it over. A draw — and yes, it’s A Fair Result.

Pat is moved to speak in tongues, or at any rate to speak in exclamation marks. What a game! What an afternoon of Gaelic football! What a contest! Hats off! The Kerry boys became men and Dublin showed why they’re true champions with their composure and game management!

Clare McNamara buttonholes Peter Keane for a few words. He is not speaking in exclamation marks. Emphatically not.

“Yerra… Lucky Bags… Anticlimax… 21-man game… Not worried about what people are thinking.”

Peter and Jim Gavin should ponder joining forces and embarking on a standup comedy tour. They’d pack out venues across the land.

Pat gets the last word in on behalf of the panel. “We’re very happy. We enjoyed ourselves.”

Pat Spillane is happy. Told you it was going to be a historic day.

READ MORE

Jim Gavin refuses to be drawn on David Gough’s performance

More on this topic

Keane certain this will only fast track Kerry’s learning curveKeane certain this will only fast track Kerry’s learning curve

History on hold for Gavin and his Dublin troopsHistory on hold for Gavin and his Dublin troops

O’Dwyer praises Counihan part in Cork doubleO’Dwyer praises Counihan part in Cork double

Kerry management erred in giving Murphy spare man roleKerry management erred in giving Murphy spare man role

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Players face nerve-wracking wait over World Cup selectionPlayers face nerve-wracking wait over World Cup selection

Mata demands killer instinct from misfiring Manchester UnitedMata demands killer instinct from misfiring Manchester United

Fikayo Tomori was deserving of first Chelsea start – Frank LampardFikayo Tomori was deserving of first Chelsea start – Frank Lampard

US Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third roundUS Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third round


Lifestyle

Réidín Aherne is director of operations at SAGE Midleton restaurant and festival co-ordinator for fEast Cork Food & Drink Festival, which runs until September 8. www.feastcork.ieYou've been Served: Réidín Aherne, SAGE Midleton

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »