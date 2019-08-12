News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension

Stephen O'Brien celebrates his goal against Tyrone yesterday. Pic: Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Kerry will be appealing Stephen O'Brien's suspension which would rule him out of the All-Ireland football final against Dublin on September 1.

The Kenmare clubman scored the only goal as the Kingdom beat Tyrone by 1-18 to 0-18 in their semi-final yesterday afternoon.

He picked up his third black card of the season late on, however, which results in a one-match ban.

O’Brien was asked about the prospect of missing the Dublin game: "I was aware of that going in, and I think the black card in the Meath game was very harsh.

"I was running off the ball, it was an accidental head clash, and I’ll certainly be appealing that one."

Kingdom boss Peter Keane added: "If there’s a possibility of appealing it we will, you want everyone that you can possibly have. Stephen is no different."

Kerry will go into the final as underdogs against a Dublin team chasing five-in-a-row.

Jim Gavin's men haven't lost in the Championship since the 2014 semi-final defeat to Donegal.

