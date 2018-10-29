The Barr's took to Barrack Street to celebrate first SFC title in 33 years

Cork's St Finbarr's lifted the Andy Scannell Cup for the first time in over three decades last night, and, understandably, they were keen to start their celebrations afterwards.

After eight successive final losses in a row, they secured a ninth Cork SFC title for the famed club from Togher with a win over Duhallow at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A video filmed last night on Barrack Street shows the team and supporters celebrating, chanting and singing.

A well-deserved night out.

Digital Desk