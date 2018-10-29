Home»Sport

The Barr's took to Barrack Street to celebrate first SFC title in 33 years

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 11:21 AM

Cork's St Finbarr's lifted the Andy Scannell Cup for the first time in over three decades last night, and, understandably, they were keen to start their celebrations afterwards.

After eight successive final losses in a row, they secured a ninth Cork SFC title for the famed club from Togher with a win over Duhallow at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A video filmed last night on Barrack Street shows the team and supporters celebrating, chanting and singing.

A well-deserved night out.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GAASport

More in this Section

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family arrive at Leicester to pay their respects

'I wasn’t calling him out in public': Nigel Owens explains Simon Zebo intervention

Luiz lauds Sarri as Chelsea continue to impress under new boss

Matic relieved after United’s ‘important’ win


Breaking Stories

Anxious about party season? Why it’s ok to do things your way

On World Psoriasis Day – 5 celebrities who suffer from the skin condition

5 last-minute garden jobs to do before winter arrives

The 4 types of wrinkles and what you can do about them – according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »