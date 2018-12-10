'That's an absolute cracker': Watch this wonder goal from Tourlestrane's Katie Walsh

A late contender for goal of the year came from the boot of Tourlestrane's Katie Walsh this weekend.

"That’s an absolute cracker," says Kerry's Paul Geaney while Jamie Wall says it's "actually way better than Mugsy's".

High praise for a wonder goal scored by Katie Walsh for Tourlestrane in the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final in Ballinasloe.

The Sligo full-forward threw two dummy solos before firing the ball into the top corner of the Glanmire net.

Walsh went to score all of her team's 1-5 in the first half and 1-8 in total, but could not prevent defeat.

"It was an unbelievable finish," says her Sligo team-mate and All-Star nominee Noelle Gormley at half-time in the live stream coverage provided by MacAV, while Jerome Quinn and Galway's Emer Flaherty add commentary on the goal.

It was a poignant day for Katie and the Walsh family after the passing of Katie's grandmother Kathleen in the build-up to the Final.

Check out the sensational goal below.

