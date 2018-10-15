'That was 2017, not 1986': Rena Buckley shares shocking story about West Cork medal ceremony

Former Cork dual star Rena Buckley has revealed a shocking story about the perception of women's sport.

The 18-time All-Ireland winner has been speaking at the launch of the 20x20 campaign to boost participation, attendance and media coverage of female sport.

Using the example of a club medal presentation she was asked to make in West Cork, Buckley explains how outdated views persist.

Cork, 2017 - Rena, with her 18 All-Ireland medals, is asked to present medals to the u12 boys & girls of a local #GAA club, when she arrived she was told they didn't want her to present them to the U12 boys, only the girls. Remarkable story from Rena Buckley at the #20x20 panel!

"I remember last year I was asked to present medals to a club team in West Cork," she said.

"The boys and girls had come together and they had won the U14 championship in ladies football and the U12s in boys so they asked me to come down and present the medals

"When I got down there on the night the guy who asked me took me aside and said, 'Look, we're really sorry but the GAA team actually don't want you to present the boys with the medals'.

"This is an U12 boys team.

Call to action, let us know what you are going to do to help make a difference #20x20ie

"That was absolutely fine, they got some local guy to do it. He was absolutely mortified. He could hardly look at me. He was really embarrassed.

"That's just the mindset of whoever was organising that. We're looking for a shift in that. That's a rare thing but it does happen. That was 2017, that wasn't 1986.

"We're looking for this massive shift and this [campaign] is looking to accelerate that as quickly as we can."

'I had just won a World Cup silver medal and they were asking me when I would take over the men's team' 😕 Ireland Women's Hockey coach Graham Shaw on this morning's #20x20 Panel

