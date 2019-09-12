TG4's Underdogs to take on Mayo next month

TG4's Underdogs will take on James Horan's Mayo next month.

The Irish-language broadcaster's reality TV show returns tonight to offer hopeful inter-county footballers the chance to test themselves at the top-level.

The series was revived last year but saw the Underdogs hammered by All-Ireland champions Dublin, 5-17 to 1-3.

This year, it's the turn of League champions and All-Ireland semi-finalists Mayo to tackle the Underdogs.

A new-look management team sees former Cork ladies footballer Valerie Mulcahy joined by Kerry All-Ireland winning captain and manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, and former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy.

Players from 16 counties are included on the Underdogs panel.

The game will take place at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, on Saturday, October 26, with TG4 carrying live coverage.

Underdogs panel: Aaron Duffy (Round Towers Lusk, Dublin), Alan Daly (Donard/Glen, Wicklow), Anthony Darmody (Rathmore, Kerry), Anthony Hargan (St Mary’s Ardmore, Derry), Aron McKenna (Madden Raperees, Armagh), Cathal McKenna (St Patrick’s Dromitee, Armagh), Christopher Dineen (Castlerea St Kevin’s, Roscommon), Cillian Stynes (St Peregrine's, Dublin), Cormac Curtis (Portarlington, Laois), Craig Reilly (Trinity Gaels, Dublin), Diarmuid O’ Hagan (Éire Óg, Armagh), Eoin Devine (Newtownstewart St Eugenes, Tyrone), Eoin O’Sullivan (Douglas, Cork), Fergal Owens (Mayo Gaels, Mayo), Fionn O’Leary (Skerries Harps, Dublin), Israel Ilunga (Rosemount, Westmeath), Jamie Conlon (St Patrick's Dromahair, Leitrim), Jason Hickson (Annascaul, Kerry), James Willis (St Brigid’s Killashee, Longford), Jonathon O’Leary (Dr Crokes, Kerry), Kyle Fitzmaurice (Ballymahon, Longford), Leo Reilly (Donaghmore Ashbourne, Meath), Mark O’Kane (John Mitchel’s Glenullin, Derry), Mikie Lyons (Caltra, Galway), Noel Leech (St Joseph's, Laois), Patrick Ó Domhnaill (Oileáin Árann, Galway), Séamus Mac Giolla Bhríghde (Na Gaeil Óga, Dublin), Steafain Gallen (Castlederg St Eugene's, Tyrone), Stephen Husband (Summerhill, Meath), William Kerry (Castledermot, Kildare).

- Underdogs starts tonight (Thursday, September 12) at 9.30pm on TG4.