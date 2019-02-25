TG4 confirm weekend GAA schedule

There are two football and one hurling match being shown on Sunday on GAA Beo as we reach the business end of the Allianz Leagues.

Sunday sees round 5 of Division 1A in hurling and by 4pm we should know the quarter-final line-ups.

Both of Sunday's Division 1 football games will be televised while the cameras will be Páirc Uí Rinn as the Rebels, fresh from defeating All-Ireland champions Limerick yesterday, host Tipperary.

Having lost to a late Eoin Murphy point last time out, Liam Sheedy's men will be looking for a better outcome as they currently prop up the table. However, with no relegation from 1A due to the restructuring of the competition next year, missing out on the quarter-finals is the only punishment for a sixth-place finish.

Deferred coverage will be shown of this game.

The other games in 1A see Limerick, the only side guaranteed a quarter-final spot from this group, take on Clare in Ennis, while Wexford host Kilkenny.

The three games in 1B also throw in at 2pm as Waterford play Galway in Walsh Park, Laois travel to capital to meet Dublin and Carlow host Offaly.

The Faithful know they will contest the relegation play-off but they could play either Sunday's opponents or Laois, depending on Sunday's results.

In football, Roscommon's meeting with All-Ireland champions Dublin is the live game on TG4.

The Irish-language broadcaster will also shown Kerry's clash with Monaghan deferred.

The other two round 5 games in Division 1 take place on Saturday evening.

