News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

TG4 announce 10 All-Ireland Gold games for May

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 05:05 PM

Sean Doherty, Dublin, supported by teammate Kevin Moran, in action against Jack O'Shea, Kerry, during the 1977 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Picture: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE
Sean Doherty, Dublin, supported by teammate Kevin Moran, in action against Jack O'Shea, Kerry, during the 1977 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Picture: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

TG4 have announced their schedule of All-Ireland Gold games for May.

The ten games to feature in Sunday double-headers include All-Ireland Hurling, Football, and Ladies Football finals, as well as extra-time thrillers from the All-Ireland U21 hurling and Leinster football championships.

Sunday, May 3

14:25 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final Kildare v Meath

Another chance to see Kildare v Meath in the 1997 Leinster Senior Football semi-final replay from Croke Park. Reigning All-Ireland champions Meath who were managed by Sean Boylan had eliminated Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final and were up against Mick O'Dwyer's Kildare team.

16:20 1996 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final Monaghan v Laois

Monaghan v Laois in the 1996 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final replay was the year of 23rd Ladies Football All-Ireland and the teams drew a week earlier finishing on 2-9 each.

Sunday, May 10

14:40 2002 All-Ireland Football Semi Final Dublin v Armagh

This pulsating match was played in front of 79,386 spectators with Joe Kernan's Armagh team hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 1977.

16:10 1988 All-Ireland Hurling Final Galway v Tipperary

The Galway hurlers under Cyril Farrell's management were hoping to win back to back All-Ireland titles against a Tipp side managed by Michael "Babs" Keating.

Sunday, May 17

14:40 Viewer's Choice 2013 All-Ireland Football Final Dubin v Mayo

Dublin went into the final looking for their second All-Ireland title in three seasons while Mayo entered the 2013 final without a title since 1951.

16:10 2009 All-Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny v Tipperary

It was the first time that these two teams had met in the All-Ireland final since 1991 and Kilkenny were going for four-in-a-row in front of 82,106 spectators.

Sunday, May 24

14:40 Viewer's Choice - 1968 All-Ireland Hurling Final Tipperary v Wexford

Another chance to see Wexford v Tipperary in the 1968 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park. The 81st All-Ireland Hurling Final included legends of that hurling era such as Tony Doran, Paul Lynch, Jack Berry, Ned Colfer, Jimmy Doyle, John Doyle, and Michael Keating.

16:05 Viewer's Choice - 1977 All-Ireland Semi-Final Dublin v Kerry

One of the most exhilarating football games of the 70s with the great Dublin and Kerry teams of that era producing a classic match. The Dublin team included such legends as Brian Mullins, Anton O’Toole, Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey, Sean Doherty and Bernard Brogan. Commentary by Michael O'Hehir.

Sunday, May 31

14:25 2009 All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-Final Clare v Galway

This was Clare's first-ever appearance in an All-Ireland U21 Hurling semi-final. These U21 teams included stars such as Darach Honan, John Conlon, David Burke, Joe Canning, Aidan Harte, and James Skehill.

16:10 2005 All-Ireland Football Final Tyrone v Kerry

Mickey Harte's Tyrone team were going for their second All-Ireland title having won it in 2003. But Jack O'Connor's Kerry team were the reigning All-Ireland champions and both teams produced a memorable and pulsating final.

More on this topic

Hurling Hands: Eoin Kelly - ‘I was a hurley-maker’s nightmare’Hurling Hands: Eoin Kelly - ‘I was a hurley-maker’s nightmare’

67 delegates to vote on two emergency motions at GAA Special Congress67 delegates to vote on two emergency motions at GAA Special Congress

Kelly felt ‘elated’ after vote paved way for soccer and rugby at Croke ParkKelly felt ‘elated’ after vote paved way for soccer and rugby at Croke Park

Flahive left frustrated by extended waiting gameFlahive left frustrated by extended waiting game

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

League of Ireland wrap: Working group revived; Shamrock Rovers implement pay cutsLeague of Ireland wrap: Working group revived; Shamrock Rovers implement pay cuts

Steve Davis eager to avoid sitting through the ‘black ball final’ againSteve Davis eager to avoid sitting through the ‘black ball final’ again

World Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unionsWorld Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unions

Premier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the seasonPremier League clubs to discuss best way of ending the season


Lifestyle

Get ready to decode the new dress code, with Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: The Comfort Zone

A dating show on Netflix with a Cork participant, a violent tale of London’s underworld, and an art sale for a great cause feature in Des O’Driscoll’s tipsStreaming Tips: the best TV, movies, auctions and live music online

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu’s weekly column is a community bulletin board for the Irish food world.The Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

Finished your 2km walk or run? Turn off Netflix and use the time to try a little wardrobe wellness — there’s no better time to clean your closet out.Wardrobe wellness: Now is the perfect time for a closet clear out

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »