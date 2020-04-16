TG4 announce 10 All-Ireland Gold games for May

Sean Doherty, Dublin, supported by teammate Kevin Moran, in action against Jack O'Shea, Kerry, during the 1977 All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Picture: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

TG4 have announced their schedule of All-Ireland Gold games for May.

The ten games to feature in Sunday double-headers include All-Ireland Hurling, Football, and Ladies Football finals, as well as extra-time thrillers from the All-Ireland U21 hurling and Leinster football championships.

Sunday, May 3

14:25 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final Kildare v Meath

Another chance to see Kildare v Meath in the 1997 Leinster Senior Football semi-final replay from Croke Park. Reigning All-Ireland champions Meath who were managed by Sean Boylan had eliminated Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final and were up against Mick O'Dwyer's Kildare team.

16:20 1996 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final Monaghan v Laois

Monaghan v Laois in the 1996 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final replay was the year of 23rd Ladies Football All-Ireland and the teams drew a week earlier finishing on 2-9 each.

Sunday, May 10

14:40 2002 All-Ireland Football Semi Final Dublin v Armagh

This pulsating match was played in front of 79,386 spectators with Joe Kernan's Armagh team hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 1977.

16:10 1988 All-Ireland Hurling Final Galway v Tipperary

The Galway hurlers under Cyril Farrell's management were hoping to win back to back All-Ireland titles against a Tipp side managed by Michael "Babs" Keating.

Sunday, May 17

14:40 Viewer's Choice 2013 All-Ireland Football Final Dubin v Mayo

Dublin went into the final looking for their second All-Ireland title in three seasons while Mayo entered the 2013 final without a title since 1951.

16:10 2009 All-Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny v Tipperary

It was the first time that these two teams had met in the All-Ireland final since 1991 and Kilkenny were going for four-in-a-row in front of 82,106 spectators.

Sunday, May 24

14:40 Viewer's Choice - 1968 All-Ireland Hurling Final Tipperary v Wexford

Another chance to see Wexford v Tipperary in the 1968 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park. The 81st All-Ireland Hurling Final included legends of that hurling era such as Tony Doran, Paul Lynch, Jack Berry, Ned Colfer, Jimmy Doyle, John Doyle, and Michael Keating.

16:05 Viewer's Choice - 1977 All-Ireland Semi-Final Dublin v Kerry

One of the most exhilarating football games of the 70s with the great Dublin and Kerry teams of that era producing a classic match. The Dublin team included such legends as Brian Mullins, Anton O’Toole, Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey, Sean Doherty and Bernard Brogan. Commentary by Michael O'Hehir.

Sunday, May 31

14:25 2009 All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-Final Clare v Galway

This was Clare's first-ever appearance in an All-Ireland U21 Hurling semi-final. These U21 teams included stars such as Darach Honan, John Conlon, David Burke, Joe Canning, Aidan Harte, and James Skehill.

16:10 2005 All-Ireland Football Final Tyrone v Kerry

Mickey Harte's Tyrone team were going for their second All-Ireland title having won it in 2003. But Jack O'Connor's Kerry team were the reigning All-Ireland champions and both teams produced a memorable and pulsating final.