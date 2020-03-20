News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

TG4 add 14 classic GAA matches to schedule

By Stephen Barry
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 01:23 PM

TG4 add 14 classic GAA matches to schedule

TG4 will rebroadcast 14 classic matches to feed the public's appetite for GAA action.

As stations continue to adjust to the absence of live sport, the reruns will supplement the TG4's slate of GAA programming, which includes the ongoing Laochra Gael series.

Some of the best of last year's action - the Tipperary-Wexford and Kilkenny-Limerick All-Ireland SHC semi-finals, plus the Tipperary-Cork Munster U20 Hurling final and Cork-Galway Minor Football final - will be aired, as well as an array of All-Ireland finals.

Upcoming Gaelic Games coverage on TG4

Sunday 22 March

2.45pm 2014 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Tipperary v Kilkenny

Thursday 26 March

9.30pm Laochra Gael - Iggy Clarke

Sunday 29 March

1.20pm An Geansaí

1.50pm 1980 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Galway v Limerick

Thursday 2 April

9.30pm Laochra Gael - David Brady

Sunday 5 April

2.00pm 1990 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final - Cork v Galway

3.25pm 2013 All-Ireland Senior Football Semi Final, Dublin v Kerry

Monday 6 April

8.00pm 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Tipperary v Wexford

Thursday 9 April

9.30pm Laochra Gael - Brenda McAnespie

Sunday 12 April

2.00pm 2004 Munster Senior Hurling Final, Waterford v Cork

3:25pm 2012 All Ireland Senior Football Final, Donegal v Mayo

Monday 13 April

7:45pm 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Kilkenny v Limerick

Sunday 19 April

2.00pm 1995 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Clare v Galway

3.35pm 2014 All Ireland Senior Football Final, Donegal v Kerry

Monday 20 April

8.00pm 2019 All Ireland Minor Football Final, Cork v Galway

Sunday 26 April

2.00pm 2017 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Galway v Waterford

3.35pm 1994 Ulster Senior Football Championship, Derry v Down

Monday 27 April

8.00pm 2019 U20 Munster Hurling Final, Tipperary v Cork

More on this topic

Christy O'Connor: Can the advanced mark be considered a success?Christy O'Connor: Can the advanced mark be considered a success?

League or championship, not both, O’Keeffe warnsLeague or championship, not both, O’Keeffe warns

GAA clubs hoping for quick return of crucial local lotto drawsGAA clubs hoping for quick return of crucial local lotto draws

Mike McGurn: ‘Madness to restart without another pre-season’Mike McGurn: ‘Madness to restart without another pre-season’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

The ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the dayThe ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the day

Covid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark placeCovid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark place

Kenny plots new course as Olympic delay loomsKenny plots new course as Olympic delay looms


Lifestyle

My 10-year-old son gets recurrent ear infections which are usually treated with antibiotics.Natural Health: My 10-year-old gets recurrent ear infections; teenage daugther's pink eye

If you want to quieten your excitable toddler before bed, try these simple mindfulness tips and clever bedtime stories to ‘tame’ them for sleep.How to use ‘disguised’ mindfulness to calm children at bedtime

If you want a feed full of good food.6 cookbook photographers to follow on Instagram

Jean Tierney has every reason to celebrate this year's Mother's Day. Against the odds, her son Brayden was born six months ago. The former Operation Transformation leader talks to Helen O'Callaghan about the heartbreak of her previous pregnancies and the joy of finally becoming a mumSpecial delivery: Operation Transformation’s Jean Tierney on celebrating Mother's Day

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »