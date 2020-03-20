TG4 add 14 classic GAA matches to schedule

TG4 will rebroadcast 14 classic matches to feed the public's appetite for GAA action.

As stations continue to adjust to the absence of live sport, the reruns will supplement the TG4's slate of GAA programming, which includes the ongoing Laochra Gael series.

Some of the best of last year's action - the Tipperary-Wexford and Kilkenny-Limerick All-Ireland SHC semi-finals, plus the Tipperary-Cork Munster U20 Hurling final and Cork-Galway Minor Football final - will be aired, as well as an array of All-Ireland finals.

Upcoming Gaelic Games coverage on TG4

Sunday 22 March

2.45pm 2014 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Tipperary v Kilkenny

Thursday 26 March

9.30pm Laochra Gael - Iggy Clarke

Sunday 29 March

1.20pm An Geansaí

1.50pm 1980 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Galway v Limerick

Thursday 2 April

9.30pm Laochra Gael - David Brady

Sunday 5 April

2.00pm 1990 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final - Cork v Galway

3.25pm 2013 All-Ireland Senior Football Semi Final, Dublin v Kerry

Monday 6 April

8.00pm 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Tipperary v Wexford

Thursday 9 April

9.30pm Laochra Gael - Brenda McAnespie

Sunday 12 April

2.00pm 2004 Munster Senior Hurling Final, Waterford v Cork

3:25pm 2012 All Ireland Senior Football Final, Donegal v Mayo

Monday 13 April

7:45pm 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Kilkenny v Limerick

Sunday 19 April

2.00pm 1995 All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final, Clare v Galway

3.35pm 2014 All Ireland Senior Football Final, Donegal v Kerry

Monday 20 April

8.00pm 2019 All Ireland Minor Football Final, Cork v Galway

Sunday 26 April

2.00pm 2017 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, Galway v Waterford

3.35pm 1994 Ulster Senior Football Championship, Derry v Down

Monday 27 April

8.00pm 2019 U20 Munster Hurling Final, Tipperary v Cork