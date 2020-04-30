News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Test your knowledge of All-Ireland final venues with this quiz

By Sports Desk Staff
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Test your knowledge of All-Ireland final venues with this quiz

Since the first All-Ireland final was held on April 1, 1888, 15 venues have hosted senior hurling and football finals.

How many can you name?

More on this topic

How many of Cork's 1990 All-Ireland double-winning teams can you name?How many of Cork's 1990 All-Ireland double-winning teams can you name?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Wexford hurlers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Wexford hurlers?

How many Kerry senior football champions can you name?How many Kerry senior football champions can you name?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Quiz

More in this Section

Players flouting lockdown measures have jeopardised NRL return, premier saysPlayers flouting lockdown measures have jeopardised NRL return, premier says

Dave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 championsDave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 champions

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boostUS interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost

Premier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to trainingPremier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to training


Lifestyle

For many of us, grocery shopping is when we will come into contact with the highest number of people during the pandemic. The more people we encounter, the higher the risk of virus transmission. So, how do we keep safe when going to the shops?, asks Lena Ciric.Coronavirus shopping tips to keep you safe at the supermarket

We’ve been forced to come up with new and creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones, and to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown.Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown

Members of the East Cork-Antibes hybrid tell Ed Power about recording in a revered LA studio, hanging out with Linkin Park, and watching Woodstock burnB-side the Leeside - Cork's Greatest Records: Quite the ride for Cyclefly

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »