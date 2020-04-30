Test your knowledge of All-Ireland final venues with this quiz

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Since the first All-Ireland final was held on April 1, 1888, 15 venues have hosted senior hurling and football finals.
How many can you name?
More on this topic
How many of Cork's 1990 All-Ireland double-winning teams can you name?
GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?
GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Wexford hurlers?
How many Kerry senior football champions can you name?
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our
outstanding team of sports writers
More in this Section
Players flouting lockdown measures have jeopardised NRL return, premier says
Dave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 champions
US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost
Premier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to training
Lifestyle
Coronavirus shopping tips to keep you safe at the supermarket
Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown
B-side the Leeside - Cork's Greatest Records: Quite the ride for Cyclefly
The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job