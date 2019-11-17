Templenoe book place in Munster club IFC final with victory over Éire Óg

Éire Óg (Cork) 0-12 - 1-17 Templenoe (Kerry)

Templenoe put on a brilliant display of football in Ovens today to book their place in the Munster club IFC final in two weeks. In front of a crowd of 1,777, the pre-match favourites were in terrific form and took the game to the hosts from the off. Killian Spillane and Stephen O'Sullivan leading the way sharing 12 points between them.

Templenoe won the toss and elected to play with the strong wind and crucially they made the advantage count going to the dressing-room with a deserved 0-12 to 0-2 lead.

They played with great confidence and their point-taking was awesome. In contrast, the home side were never allowed hit the heights they reached in the Cork final and relied on county player Ronan O’Toole for both their points from play.

O’Sullivan opened the scoring for Templenoe in the first minute, and the corner-forward was in top form in a very active forward line. Midway through the half, they led six points to one, Gavin Crowley and Killian Spillane also contributing.

Éire Óg were grateful when corner back John Kelleher intervened when a goal looked on the cards for Templenoe. The visitors going back down field to kick points from Killian Spillane and O’Sullivan.

O’Toole then landed his side’s second point in the 16th minute, but Templenoe were far from finished and added another four unanswered points before the interval – all excellently converted by O’Sullivan (2), Teddy Doyle and Tadhg Morley.

Éire Óg brought in Colm O’Callaghan for the second half – the Cork U20 All Ireland medallist unable to start because of injury – and while they did up their performance and got scores mainly through the free-taking of Daniel Goulding, they couldn’t never get nearer than eight points.

Adrian Spillane’s 54th minute goal sealed a polished display for the Kerry champions and their place in the final.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Goulding (0-6, 0-5 frees), R O’Toole (0-2), E O’Shea, C Sheehan, B Hurley and C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: S O’Sullivan (0-2 frees) and K Spillane (0-4 frees) (0-6 each), A Spillane (1-0), G Crowley, T Morley, T Doyle, C Hallissey and P Spillane (0-1 each).

Éire Óg: E Kelleher; J Kelleher, J Mullins, D O’Herlihy; D Dineen, John Cooper, D McCarthy; L Sheehan, R O’Toole; J Murphy, K Hallissey, E O’Shea; D Goulding (Capt), C Sheehan, B Hurley.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for L Sheehan (half time), Joe Cooper for K Hallissey (52), D Hurley for J Murphy (56), M O’Shea for J Kelleher (58), D Murphy for B Hurley (60), P O’Sullivan for E O’Shea (62).

Templenoe: D Cahalane; M Hallissey, T Morley, K O’Neill; S Sheehan, T Spillane, G Crowley; P Clifford, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley (Capt), J Crowley Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Hallissey.

Subs: P Spillane for C Hallissey (50), M Reilly for J Crowley Holland (58), J Spillane for S Sheehan (60), J Sheehan for M Hallissey (60), J Rice for B Crowley (63).

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford).