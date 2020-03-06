News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Team news: Joe Canning misses out for Galway; Tipp and Waterford make changes

By Daragh Small
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:09 PM

As expected injury has ruled former hurler of the year Joe Canning out of Galway’s do-or-die NHL clash with Tipperary on Sunday as Shane O’Neill places his faith in 14 of the starters that claimed victory over Cork last time out.

Goalkeeper James Skehill makes just his second competitive appearance of 2020 for the Pearse Stadium re-fixed encounter, with the Cappataggle clubman given the nod ahead of youngster Éanna Murphy.

With both sides looking to secure the final place in the knockout stages, another youngster is given his chance in Tipperary colours, with forward Dillon Quirke in from the off again, after he made his first start in their victory over Waterford last Sunday.

Manager Liam Sheedy has made five changes to his starting 15 with Kilsheelan-Kilcash defender Paul Maher making his debut. Ger Browne comes into midfield, for his first start of the season.

The other three alterations see Séamus Kennedy come into the half-back line, with John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Cian Darcy picked in the inside forward line.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has made nine changes as they face Limerick in a bid to take the direct route into the semi-finals.

Shaun O’Brien comes in as goalkeeper, with Shane Fives at corner-back. There’’s a brand new half-back line as Calum Lyons, Iarlaith Daly, and Tom Barron link up.

Neil Montgomery and MJ Sutton are the half-forwards with Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran coming into the full-forward line.

Galway (v Tipperary): J Skehill; D Morrissey, G McInerney, S Loftus; P Mannion (C), S Cooney, F Burke; A Touhey, A Harte; C Mannion, N Burke, J Flynn; C Cooney, C Whelan, B Concannon.

Tipperary (v Galway): B Hogan; Paul Maher, B Heffernan, A Flynn; S Kennedy, Padraic Maher, R Maher; N McGrath, G Browne; J Forde, J McGrath, D Quirke; J O’Dwyer, S Callanan (C), C Darcy.

Waterford (v Limerick): S O’Brien; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, I Daly, T Barron; J Barron, C Gleeson; N Montgomery, P Mahony (C), MJ Sutton; J Prendergast, S Bennett, P Curran.

