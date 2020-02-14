Team news: Four changes for Cork and Tipperary; Six for Waterford

Eoin Cadogan

2019 hurler of the year Séamus Callanan will make his first league start of the new campaign at Salthill on Sunday.

Callanan’s inclusion at full-forward for Tipperary’s spin west is one of four changes rung by manager Liam Sheedy from the side which came up short against Cork a fortnight ago.

Cathal Barrett, who did not feature at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last time out, replaces Joe O’Dwyer at right corner-back. Barry Heffernan slots in beside him at full-back, with John O’Dwyer named at centre-forward. Like Callanan, both Heffernan and John O’Dwyer are making their first league starts of 2020.

Making way along with Joe O’Dwyer are Paddy Cadell, Willie Connors, and Mark Kehoe. Both Kehoe and Cadell were in Fitzgibbon Cup action for UCC on Wednesday evening last.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has also made four changes to his side for their weekend assignment in Mullingar. Sean O’Leary Hayes and Eoin Cadogan come into the full-back line in place of the injured Sean O’Donoghue and Robert Downey, the latter having been on third-level duty for UCC midweek.

Further up the field, Conor Lehane and Jack O’Connor get the nod ahead of Luke Meade and Alan Cadogan.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman, and Shane Kingston, all of whom starred for UCC during their aforementioned Fitzgibbon Cup final win over IT Carlow on Wednesday, are not part of Sunday’s 26-man matchday panel.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill, meanwhile, has made six changes to his team, from the side which comfortably overcame Westmeath, for this evening’s visit to LIT Gaelic Grounds. Stephen O’Keeffe is back between the sticks, with Calum Lyons and Kevin Moran selected at right and left half-back respectively. Conor Gleeson and Pauric Mahony is the new pairing in the middle of the field, while Jack Prendergast starts at right corner-forward. Losing out are Billy Nolan, Kieran Power, Darragh Fives, Mark O’Brien, Darragh Lyons, and Dessie Hutchinson.

Tipperary (Allianz HL Div 1 v Galway): B Hogan; C Barrett, B Heffernan, S O’Brien; S Kennedy, P Maher, R Maher; A Flynn, M Breen; J Morris, J O’Dwyer, C Darcy; J McGrath, S Callanan, J Forde.

Cork (Allianz HL Div 1 v Westmeath); P Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, E Cadogan, C Spillane; T O’Mahony, B Cooper, D Cahalane; C O’Leary, A Walsh; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, C Lehane; D Dalton, P Horgan, J O’Connor.

Waterford (Allianz HL Div 1 v Limerick): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, I Daly, K Moran; C Gleeson, P Mahony; N Montgomery, J Dillon, J Fagan; J Prendergast, Stephen Bennett, P Curran.

Dublin (Allianz HL Div 1 v Carlow): S Brennan; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, J Madden; C Crummey, D Gray, S Moran; J Malone, R McBride; J Hetherton, D Burke, M Schutte; O O’Rourke, R Hayes, D Keogh.

Laois (Allianz HL Div 1 v Clare): E Rowland; D Conway, F Flanagan, D Hartnett; P Delaney, R Mullaney, C McEvoy; C Stapleton, F Fennell; W Dunphy, J Ryan, P Purcell; R King, S Bergin, J Keyes.