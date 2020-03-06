News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Team news: Four changes as Cork bid to maintain winning start

By Jackie Cahill
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 03:54 PM

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made four changes to the team that defeated Mayo as the Leesiders look to maintain their 100% record in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Saoirse Noonan
Saoirse Noonan

Cork would qualify for the April 19 decider if they beat Donegal in Ballyshannon on Sunday (1pm), and Mayo drop points against Westmeath.

As Cork look to make it five from five, Fitzgerald has called in goalkeeper Caoimhe Moore, and forward trio Eimear Kiely, Sadhbh O’Leary, and Saoirse Noonan, with Lisa Crowley, Ciara McCarthy, Libby Coppinger, and Katie Quirke dropping out.

Donegal, badly in need of points at the foot of the table, have made three changes from the side that lost out to Westmeath.

Denise McElhinney replaces Aoife McColgan between the sticks, while there are starts for Roisin Rodgers and Kathy Ward further out the field, in place of Kate Keeney and Tara Hegarty.

2019 runners-up Galway can also move a step closer to another final appearance when they host Tipperary at Tuam Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

Following an impressive win against Dublin last time out, manager Tim Rabbitt has opted for just one change, with Lauren Diskin replacing Dearbhla Gower in goal.

Visitors Tipperary are unchanged from the side that drew against Waterford in their last outing.

Mayo could yet secure a top-two finish and they welcome Westmeath to Swinford Amenity Park on Sunday for a 2pm start.

Mayo boss Peter Leahy has shuffled his pack yet again, making six changes to the side that started against Cork.

Laura Brennan starts in goal ahead of Aisling Tarpey, while there are also call-ups for Kathryn Sullivan, Ciara Whyte, Alannah Duffy, Rachel Kearns, and Fiona Doherty, as Saoirse Lally, Clodagh McManamon, Roisin Durkin, Natasha Gaughan, and Maria Cannon drop out of the side.

There are three changes to the Westmeath side that gained what could be a priceless victory over Donegal, with Karen McDermott, Fiona Coyle, and Sarah McCormack replacing Sarah Dolan, Emma Kelly, and Aoife Connolly.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin face an uphill task if they’re to make a second League decider in three seasons.

They make the trip to Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Sunday to face Waterford (2pm) and boss Mick Bohan has drafted in star forwards Noelle Healy and Lyndsey Davey for this one, with Niamh Hetherton also handed a start in attack.

From the team that started their last game against Galway, Niamh Sweeney, Laura Kane, and Caoimhe O’Connor drop to the bench.

There are two changes to the Waterford team that drew with Tipperary, with Kelley Moroney coming in for Rosie Landers in goal, while Maggie Boylan replaces Aoife Murray in attack.

Donegal (v Cork): D McElhinney; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, R Rodgers, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCrory, C Sharkey.

Cork (v Donegal): C Moore; S Kelly, M Ambrose, A Kelleher; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; O Farmer, Á O’Sullivan, E Kiely; S O’Leary, S Noonan, O Finn.

Galway (v Tipperary): L Diskin; C Crowe, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; S Divilly, A Davoren; A Trill, O Divilly, L Noone; L Hannon, T Leonard, R Leonard.

Tipperary (v Galway): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; K Davey, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Mayo (v Westmeath): L Brennan; N O’Malley, N Moran, Ciara McManamon; K Sullivan, É Ronayne, C Whyte; A Duffy, S Cafferky; F Doherty, L Cafferky, M Reilly; E Brennan, R Kearns, M McHale.

Westmeath (v Mayo): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Waterford (v Dublin): K Moroney; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, C McGrath; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, K Hogan.

Dublin (v Waterford): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L McGinley; O Nolan, L Caffrey, É Rutledge; J Dunne, M Ní Scanaill; H O’Neill, C Rowe, N Healy; L Davey, S Woods, N Hetherton.

