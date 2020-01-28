News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taylor looking to future after halting Sligo’s losing streak

A brace of goals from sub Pat Hughes crushed any notions of a London comeback.
By Liam Maloney
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Sligo snapped a 13-game losing streak in Ruislip on Sunday but manager Paul Taylor maintained that there was no added significance in the defeat of London at McGovern Park.

This was the Connacht county’s first win since beating London in a Connacht SFC quarter-final on May 6, 2018, and their first win in the AFL since March of that year.

“We came to London to get two points and we got two points.

We prepared well and didn’t taken anything for granted. We’re happy with the result and we move on and concentrate on the next game.”

Eleven of Sligo’s 13 losses came during Taylor’s watch, who went a first year without a competitive victory.

“We are a while waiting for that win. We are going to make mistakes in games but there were so many positives.

"We are up and running now and we’ll look forward to the rest of the campaign.”

Taylor’s first win marked a senior debut for Red Óg Murphy, the former AFL rookie, and a surprise start for Cian Lally, better known as a basketball talent with Sligo All-Stars.

“We know that Red Óg is a great talent. He is still only a young man – we are putting no pressure on him,” Taylor stated.

“You could see why Cian [Lally] got his opportunity. He is a good talent as well and another young player.”

