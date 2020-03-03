News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Talk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian Howard

By Paul Keane
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 01:19 PM

Dublin All-Star Brian Howard has branded their tunnel bust-up with Tyrone in Omagh "a load of nonsense" and much ado about nothing.

Dublin's Brian Howard in action against Michael O'Neill of Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Dublin's Brian Howard in action against Michael O'Neill of Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dublin and Tyrone players clashed with fists flying as they made their way down the tunnel at half-time of last Saturday evening's Allianz League tie.

Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey was the only player officially sanctioned on the evening with referee Cormac Reilly showing him a black card upon the resumption.

Both counties may be pursued by GAA authorities with potential bans for players or county board fines in the pipeline.

Howard, a back to back All-Star, said his personal opinion is that "there shouldn't be any repercussions for either team" from the latest Battle of Omagh.

"It's up to other people to investigate if they want," said Howard, who confirmed he was one of the first to leave the pitch and was in the Dublin dressing room when the dust-up kicked off.

In my opinion, there was nothing in it, just two teams, two competitive teams, and when you come in, it's a drawn game, with the conditions, both teams aren't playing particularly well, there are hot tempers but no, there shouldn't be any repercussions for either team.

Speaking at a promotion for Dublin GAA sports nutrition partner Kinetica, Howard said he'd prefer to put the ugly dispute behind him and move on.

"Obviously, you just want to focus on the football and all the other stuff just comes with it," said the Raheny man.

"It's a load of nonsense in my opinion. Both teams just want to go on and focus, we're both level on points at the moment, and we're ambitious to go on and win our remaining games.

"All the stuff that goes on behind the scenes is not anything we can do something about. As players, we have to just focus on football and whatever happens happens really."

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans

More on this topic

Harty Cup finalists face quick turnarounds for All-Ireland quarter-finalsHarty Cup finalists face quick turnarounds for All-Ireland quarter-finals

Hill goal proves key as St Joseph’s edge past Coláiste EoinHill goal proves key as St Joseph’s edge past Coláiste Eoin

Colin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most menColin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most men

Mixed reaction to new backpass ruleMixed reaction to new backpass rule

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

FIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreakFIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreak

‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules

Seven Corofin players make Club Team of the YearSeven Corofin players make Club Team of the Year

FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »