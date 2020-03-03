Talk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian Howard

Dublin All-Star Brian Howard has branded their tunnel bust-up with Tyrone in Omagh "a load of nonsense" and much ado about nothing.

Dublin's Brian Howard in action against Michael O'Neill of Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dublin and Tyrone players clashed with fists flying as they made their way down the tunnel at half-time of last Saturday evening's Allianz League tie.

Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey was the only player officially sanctioned on the evening with referee Cormac Reilly showing him a black card upon the resumption.

Both counties may be pursued by GAA authorities with potential bans for players or county board fines in the pipeline.

Howard, a back to back All-Star, said his personal opinion is that "there shouldn't be any repercussions for either team" from the latest Battle of Omagh.

"It's up to other people to investigate if they want," said Howard, who confirmed he was one of the first to leave the pitch and was in the Dublin dressing room when the dust-up kicked off.

In my opinion, there was nothing in it, just two teams, two competitive teams, and when you come in, it's a drawn game, with the conditions, both teams aren't playing particularly well, there are hot tempers but no, there shouldn't be any repercussions for either team.

Speaking at a promotion for Dublin GAA sports nutrition partner Kinetica, Howard said he'd prefer to put the ugly dispute behind him and move on.

"Obviously, you just want to focus on the football and all the other stuff just comes with it," said the Raheny man.

"It's a load of nonsense in my opinion. Both teams just want to go on and focus, we're both level on points at the moment, and we're ambitious to go on and win our remaining games.

"All the stuff that goes on behind the scenes is not anything we can do something about. As players, we have to just focus on football and whatever happens happens really."

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans