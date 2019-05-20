Taking that extra second before blowing is key

There are occasions when referees make life difficult for themselves and yesterday’s first half in the Gaelic Grounds was a prime example of that.

Paud O’Dwyer could have had an easier time of it had he let the play develop.

Maybe it was over-eagerness because he was far better in the second half but there were five frees awarded that shouldn’t have been at all.

Daniel Kearney, Gearóid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane, and Eoin Cadogan were all given frees, which were seriously dubious.

Paud was right to yellow card Gearóid Hegarty for a high tackle — it was borderline red — and he was spot on in booking Mark Ellis too for ploughing into Hegarty afterwards.

Why he didn’t allow Limerick take a quick free that would have set up Cian Lynch close to goal is a mystery but perhaps Paud wasn’t ready.

Aidan Walsh was lucky not to be yellow-carded for a foul on Seán Finn as he came out with the ball.

There was also shocking indecision in the 42nd minute when neither umpire at the Limerick end were prepared to call Patrick Horgan’s shot before Paud intervened and it was probably the correct call.

After John Meyler had felt the need to speak to him after the first half, Paud did improve and he had a decent time of it afterwards.

The advantage he gave to Cork after a Seamus Flanagan foul was good and Cork got a score out of it.

In Thurles, John Keenan had a satisfactory 70 minutes. When the game was close for a part of the second half and the Tipperary crowd were getting on his back, he stood his ground.

One or two of the frees awarded to Waterford may have been on the soft side but overall he could be happy with what he did.

The only disappointing aspect was in the first half when he didn’t allow play to develop after Conor Gleeson pulled down Patrick Maher. Had he done so, I’ve no doubt Jason Forde would have rattled the net.

Instead, the free was called and Gleeson was shown a second yellow card. Gleeson couldn’t argue with it as he and Seamus Callanan had been spoken to before the first yellow and John’s patience was wearing thin.

Conor Lane will look back with regret on what happened in Cavan on Saturday evening. In general, he had a reasonable game but it’s the key decisions referees are judged on and the penalty call here he got wrong.

Ryan Wylie may have had a hand on Conor Madden’s back but I don’t believe he pushed him and the goal from the resultant penalty, as early as it came, set the tone for the remainder of the game.

READ MORE Triumph for Mickey Graham as Cavan beat Monaghan by four points

Conor could have deliberated a little longer than he did.

Dessie Ward was correctly yellow carded for swinging out although Dara McVeety was harshly shown one later on.

Conor seemed to gesture that it was McVeety’s third foul but he had won the ball for the last tackle and it was a harsh call.

There was brilliant work by Conor and his assistants for the black card for Conor Moynagh — he had committed a deliberate trip and was duly punished.

They also combined well to give Shane Carey a yellow card for an off-the-ball infringement and Karl O’Connell could have no complaints for being shown a black after a body collide.

Ryan McAnespie’s yellow card was the right decision too.

On another note, it was great to see Barry Kelly on The Sunday Game Live.

The more the public have a chance to get the referee’s perspective, the better it is for the game.