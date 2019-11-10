News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taft Cup: Tralee CBS defeat wasteful St Brendan's

A general view of Austin Stack Park. Picture: Sportsfile
By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Tralee CBS 3-9 - 1-8 St Brendan’s College Killarney

Tralee CBS captured the Munster Colleges A Football Taft Cup Final when they accounted for a wasteful St Brendan's College side in the curtain raiser to the Kerry SFC final at Austin Stack Park.

Two penalty saves from their 'keeper Sean Collins were key to their success in this win.

Togor Silong dictated natters from midfield kicking two points to boot but goals from Colm Browne, Damien Hogan and Darragh Cunnane ensured that Tralee CBS would always hold the upper hand but the Sem spurned four goal chances though centre back Jack Fogarty did score a 41st minute goal.

Scorers for Tralee CBS:[/b[ D Cunnane (1-3, 3 frees), D Hogan (1-1), A McDonagh (0-3, 1 free), C Browne (1-0), T Silong (0-2) Scorers for St Brendan’s College: J Fogarty (1-0), D O’Connell (0-3, 2 frees), A Hennigan and E Kelly (0-2each), T Moynihan (0-1)

Tralee CBS: S Collins; A Horgan, J Foley, L Horgan; A McDonagh, C Browne, S T McElligott; T Silog, D Buckley; J O’Shea, J Brosnan, S Barrett; L O’Reilly Moroney, D Hogan, D Cunnane

Subs: S Moynihan for S T McElligott (24), R Reen for J O’Shea (59), A Nolan for D Buckley (59), R Kelly for S Barrett (59), S Carrig for D Cunnane (60), S Whelan for S Moynihan (60)

St Brendan’s College: S O’Meara; S Buckley, K O’Shea, J Cronin; C O’Connor, J Fogarty, S Doolan; M Lynch, E Kelly; T Moynihan, P Moynihan, D O’Connell; A Hennigan, R Harnett, L O’Neill

Referee: T McCarthy (Desmonds)

